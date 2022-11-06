Sunday Bantering: Stripling, Bradley Jr. and Phelps Become Free Agents

Congratulations to the Astros for winning a non-asterisk World Series (as far as we know now).

What did we learn from the series?

Well, from the Phillies....we learned ‘just get into the playoffs’. The Phillies wouldn’t have made the playoffs any previous season, but they did it in the right season and ran with it. They did show us that anyone can win a short series. Just get there. And they showed us not to listen to any ‘rules’. Teams with poor bullpens don’t win in the playoffs. Nah. You need great defense to win in the playoffs. Nope. You can’t win with homers. Oh yes, you can.

The Astros? Well, I guess don’t worry about giving away a game. I thought leaving Lance McCullers out there to give up 5 home runs was bad baseball. But they weren’t winning that game anyway, so why not rest the decent bullpen arms? And don’t get worried about pitcher records in the small sample world of playoffs. I thought Justin Verlander would be on a very short leash in game 6, but Dusty didn’t panic when Justin looked shaky in the first couple of innings, and Dusty left him out there and was rewarded for it.

Congratulations to Dusty Baker, who must have set some MLB record for the longest time between World Series rings. In 1981 he won a ring playing outfield for the Dodgers (Stupid Rick Monday). That makes it 41 years between World Series rings.

With the end of the World Series, we should be getting some real baseball news soon.

November 7th: The General Managers meeting starts.

November 15th: Teams set their 40-man for the Rule 5 draft.

November 16th: Players must decide if they want to accept Qualifying Offers.

November 18th: Is the non-tender deadline.

November 21st: The Hall of Fame ballot coming out.

December 4-7th: The Winter Meetings.

December 7th: Rule 5 draft.

January 13th: Teams and players exchange arbitration numbers.

January 15th: Is the start of the international signing period.

January 24th: Hall of Fame vote is announced.

February 25thish: Spring Training starts.

March 8th: World Baseball Classic starts.

March 20: The 2023 season starts.

131 players became free agents today (and some others will opt-out of contracts and get added to this list), including Jays Ross Stripling, Jackie Bradley Jr. and David Phelps:

Atlanta Braves (9): Ehire Adrianza, Jesse Chavez, Adam Duvall, Robbie Grossman, Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Kenley Jansen, Darren O’Day, Dansby Swanson Baltimore Orioles (3): Jesús Aguilar, Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor Boston Red Sox (5): Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, J.D. Martinez, Matt Strahm, Michael Wacha Chicago Cubs (2): Wade Miley, Willson Contreras Chicago White Sox (4): José Abreu, Elvis Andrus, Johnny Cueto, Vincent Velasquez Cincinnati Reds (5): Chase Anderson, Austin Romine, Donovan Solano, Hunter Strickland, Justin Wilson Cleveland Guardians (1): Austin Hedges Colorado Rockies (5): Alex Colomé, Carlos Estévez, José Iglesias, Chad Kuhl, Jose Ureña Detroit Tigers (2): Tucker Barnhart, Daniel Norris Houston Astros (6): Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero, Christian Vázquez Kansas City Royals (1): Zack Greinke Los Angeles Angels (4): Archie Bradley, Matt Duffy, Michael Lorenzen, Kurt Suzuki Los Angeles Dodgers (10): Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price, Trea Turner Milwaukee Brewers (6): Josh Lindblom, Andrew McCutchen, Omar Narváez, Jace Peterson, Taylor Rogers, Trevor Rosenthal Minnesota Twins (5): Michael Fulmer, Billy Hamilton, Sandy Léon, Aaron Sanchez, Gary Sánchez New York Mets (9): Edwin Díaz, Tommy Hunter, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Tyler Naquin, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodríguez, Trevor Williams New York Yankees (9): Andrew Benintendi, Zack Britton, Matt Carpenter, Miguel Castro, Aroldis Chapman, Marwin Gonzalez, Chad Green, Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon Oakland A’s (2): Chad Pinder, Stephen Vogt Philadelphia Phillies (6): Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard Pittsburgh Pirates (2): Ben Gamel, Roberto Pérez St. Louis Cardinals (2): Corey Dickerson, José Quintana San Diego Padres (6): Josh Bell, Mike Clevinger, Brandon Drury, Pierce Johnson, Sean Manaea, Craig Stammen San Francisco Giants (4): José Alvarez, Brandon Belt, Shelby Miller, Joc Pederson Seattle Mariners (5): Matthew Boyd, Curt Casali, Adam Frazier, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana Tampa Bay Rays (3): Corey Kluber, David Peralta, Mike Zunino Texas Rangers (5): Kohei Arihara, Charlie Culberson, Matt Moore, Martín Pérez, Kevin Plawecki Toronto Blue Jays (3): Jackie Bradley Jr., David Phelps, Ross Stripling Washington Nationals (7): Steve Cishek, Sean Doolittle, Will Harris, César Hernández, Erasmo Ramírez, Joe Ross, Anibal Sánchez

And Vladimir Guerrero earns even more of our love (it really isn’t that sensitive: