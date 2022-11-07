Alek Manoah is a ‘Finalist’ for the AL Cy Young

MLB has announced the ‘finalists’ for their three major awards. They define finalist differently than I do. For them, it means they finished in the top three of the voting.

Anyway, Alek Manoah. Justin Verlander of the Astros and Dylan Cease of the White Sox are the top three in voting for the AL Cy Young.

Alek was fourth in bWAR for pitchers, third in ERA, fourth in innings pitched and third in wins. I think Verlander will be the winner, but it should be a close vote.

In the AL MVP vote, the top three are Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.

In the AL Rookie of the Year Vote, Steven Kwan of the Guardians, Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners and Adley Rutschman of the Orioles

In the NL the Finalists are:

MVP Finalists: Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) and Manny Machado (Padres)

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins), Max Fried (Braves) and Julio Urias (Dodgers)

Rookie of the Year: Brendan Donovan (Cardinals), Michael Harris (Braves) and Spencer Strider (Braves).

You can give us your picks for winners in the thread.