Jays Sign Kevin Kiermaier

I wanted Jays’ news. Maybe this isn’t the guy I wanted them to sign, but he does play center field.

Shi Davidi tells us that the Jays have signed Kevin Kiermaier (though he said Kirk), which confused me for a moment. No word on the contract details.

And it is pending a physical. But let’s take it for granted that he’ll pass that.

Kiermaier hit .228/.281/.369 in 2022, playing just 63 games. In 2021 he hit .259/.328/.388 (not far off his career numbers). He is a former Gold Glover in center field, but his defense isn’t quite the same as it once was. Still, he would be an upgrade defensively from Springer.

I’d imagine they still will be looking for a full-time CF, and plan to use Kevin as a fourth outfielder type.

Welcome to the team, Kevin.