Yay! Actual news.

The Jays have signed Chris Bassitt to a 3-year, $63 million contract.

I wanted Carlos Rodón but I’ll take it.

Bassitt will be 34 in Feburary.

Over the past two seasons, he’s 27-13 with a 3.29 ERA in 339 innings, with 88 walks and 326 strikeouts.

FanGraphs figured he would get 3 years at $17 million per, so not too far off.