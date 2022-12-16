Today the Blue Jays officially announced the signing of starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63-million contract. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the contract is structured as an $18-million salary in 2023 with a $3-million signing bonus then $21-million per season in 2024 and 2025.

Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for atleast the next 3 years. I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special!!! pic.twitter.com/zLh8eZocN7 — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) December 16, 2022

Bassitt has worn #40 since 2015, it looks like pitching coach Pete Walker will have to give up his number.

Walker may be able to wear #47 in 2023 because left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay was designated for assignment in order to make room for Bassitt on the 40-man roster. Kay was acquired from the New York Mets along with Simeon Woods Richardson in the Marcus Stroman trade. Kay struggled with injuries in 2022, managing only 14 appearances, including a relief outing with Toronto.

Kay leaving the 40-man roster means the only way to reach Stroman and Beede on the Toronto Blue Jays Roster Tree Route Map is from BERRĺOS via Woods Richardson.

In addition to major changes to the field dimensions and the outfield seating area, Blue Jays fans will get to see brand new concession stands at Rogers Centre in 2023. This apparently will include a Toronto subway-themed area called “The Stop”. If they don’t serve Warden station beef patties (at an appropriate ballpark markup, of course), we riot.