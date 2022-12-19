Off Topic: What is the worst Christmas song?

It is roughly -150 degrees outside here in Calgary (well -29, feels like -43). I don’t remember the last time it was this cold. I was going to go for a workout today, but I might just stay in the house and try not to freeze to death.

It is days like this when I wonder why my parents choose Alberta to immigrate to. I guess they made a list of the coldest places on the planet and decided to go with number 2 on the list when they found Antarctica wasn't accepting immigrants.

Anyway, the Jays are unwilling to give us any news to talk about, so let's have a question.

What’s the worst Christmas song?

I don’t know. I like reggae, but I have no feel for it, so I wouldn’t try to play it. And I wouldn’t try to do a Jamaican accent. There are rules, I like to sing, and play with my guitars, but I stay away from forms of music that I have no feel for. I can look dumb in many ways. I don’t have to work at it.

Unfortunately, Bryan Adams doesn’t feel that way.

I also automatically hate any Christmas song played before December 1st.

Anyway, please give us your choice for the worst Christmas song.