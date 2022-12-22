Off-Topic: Favourite Christmas Song

We did Worst Christmas Song a few days back. So let’s talk about our favourite Christmas songs.

It is a shorter list for me. I’m not a big fan of holiday music. I like some of the traditional songs if the recordings are done straight, without trying to modernize them.

I kind of like ‘I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime is Here)’ by the Old 97’s.

And Robert Earl Keene’s Merry Christmas from the Family is a fun song:

And Craig Calcaterra mentioned the Ventures Christmas Album in his Cup of Coffee newsletter last week, and I’ve been playing it a fair bit since. The Ventures, for those who aren’t old like me (pretty much everyone), were a popular band in the early 60s. They played instrumentals, generally built around guitars. The Christmas songs included licks from their hit songs and other people’s songs (like the opening guitar part from the Beatles' “I Feel Fine”). If you like your Christmas songs without, you know, singing. And if you like them built around electric guitars, this might be for you.

Share with us some of your favourite Christmas songs.