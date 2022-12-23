Jays Trade for Daulton Varsho

Everyone reports that the Jays are trading for Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel are in the package going back to Arizona.

Varsho is a left-handed hitting outfielder/catcher. He’s 26. He played 151 games last year and hit .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs, 46 walks and 145 strikeouts. And 16 stolen bases. He hit RHP (.240/.314/.553) much better than lefties (.221/.250/.303) last year.

Daulton was #67 on Baseball America’s 2021 top 100 prospects list. He played right, center and left last year, and 175 innings as a catcher. He is very good defensively in the outfield. He had 23.2 UZR/150 in the outfield last year. He would be a better glove in center than Springer on days that Kiermaier sits.

His batting line doesn’t look terrific, but with his defense, he had a 4.6 fWAR last year. And he’ll get better.

I’m sorry to see Moreno leaving. You need to give something up to get something. Well, as much as I like to watch Lourdes, he’s been a fairly average outfielder. I’d much rather have Varsho’s glove in left and bat in left.