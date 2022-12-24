Off Topic Thread: Favorite Christmas Movies

Christmas Eve and I don’t have to buy presents.

Erik_T is in town and we're going to go for a drink later today. Other than that, all I have today is cleaning. Oh, and wrapping.

And there is football today. Lots of football.

We are having our Christmas a couple of days late, my son and his girlfriend are coming down from Edmonton on the 27th, so we’ll have the day then, but we’ll have a nice meal tomorrow.

Today’s question is “What is your favourite Christmas movie?”

There is a number that I have to see every year.

A Wonderful Life is my favourite. Yes, I cry at the end every time. The line “No man is a failure if he has friends” always gets me. Friends have been a theme for me lately, I’ve always been the type that has a few very close friends, but in the last year, my circle of friends has grown. I think the two-plus years of not being able to see friends have made us more interested in meeting up with people. I have several friends with whom I go out for lunch every couple of weeks. And I have new friends I play squash and tennis with who are willing to have a beer after we play. I’m luckier than I deserve to be.

Holiday Inn is an old-time musical with Bing Crosby, and Fred Astaire aren’t much for actors, but one can sing, the other can dance, and they make a movie with a rather silly plot worth watching. Bing is lazy and opens an Inn that is only open on holidays. He and Fred fight over a woman, or two women, neither of whom can see these guys are jerks.

The movie was where the song ‘White Christmas’ first appeared.

Beyond that we watch Alastair Sim’s Christmas Carol every year. And Love Actually, which I think I like mostly because Alan Rickman and Bill Nighy are great in it, as much as most of it is stupid.

Tell us about your favourite Christmas movies. Even though Bruce Willis said it isn’t a Christmas movie, I am putting Die Hard in.