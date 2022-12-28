Hall of Fame Polls: Jimmy Rollins

This is Jimmy Rollins second time on the ballot. He got 9.4% of the vote in his first year. If Omar Vizquel can get serious consideration, Rollins should too.

Rollins played 17 seasons, 15 of them with the Phillies. He hit .264/.324/.418 with 231 home runs and 470 stolen bases. Adding up to a 47.6 bWAR.

He was NL MVP in 2007 and got MVP votes four other times. He made three All-Star teams. And won four Gold Gloves. He also had one Silver Slugger award. And he owns a World Series ring.

He led the NL in at-bats times, triples four times and stolen bases once.

Rollins is sixth in MLB history in games played at short.

Among MLB shortstops, he’s 14th in hits. But still, you would have to give him a fair bit of credit for his defense to vote him into the Hall.

He was a good player on some good teams. He might get a fair bit of support from the veteran committee (or whatever they call that committee these days).

