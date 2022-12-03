deGrom Signs With Rangers

I’m sure you have all heard that Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers, averaging $37 million yearly. And there is an option for a sixth year.

It seems like a long contract for a guy who has thrown just 156 innings in the last two seasons. The contract would take him through his age 35 to 39 seasons (the option year would cover his age 40 season). I don’t know if he is the sort who will do well in his late 30s.

Ben Clemens, at FanGraphs, had guessed he would get a three-year contract at $47 million a year. He was $10 million high on the average yearly, but the Rangers contract is two (or three) years longer).

We had a poll on the Jays signing him at the three-year $47 million number:

Poll Should the Jays sign Jacob deGrom if the price is $47 million a year for 3 years? This poll is closed 18% Yes, absolutely (160 votes)

11% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (95 votes)

26% Probably no, but I wouldn’t hate it (225 votes)

43% No, absolutely not (363 votes) 843 votes total Vote Now

We could have a separate poll:

Poll Would you have been happy if the Jays signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract? Yes, he’s great

No, you have got to be kidding vote view results 5% Yes, he’s great (13 votes)

94% No, you have got to be kidding (235 votes) 248 votes total Vote Now

On the subject of players, the Jays could use:

BREAKING: Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the Pirates, @JMackeyPG reports ⬇️https://t.co/jLMjogFX0p — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) December 3, 2022

He isn’t a terrific center fielder, but he’s a switch-hitter, slightly better from the left side. I don’t know that the Jays have the trade chips the Pirates would want, but I’d hope they could inquire about him.

Jays.....I need some news.