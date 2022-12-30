Friday Bantering: Catching Up

I’ve been missing from the Blue Jays world for the last few days, so I thought I’d catch up:

The Jays signed hard-throwing right-handed reliever Julian Fernandez to a minor league contract. He can throw 102-103 MPH, but he gave up 15 home runs in just 57 innings for the Albuquerque Isotopes last year.

He’s 27 now and has pitched 6.2 innings in the majors. But if the team can help him find some consistency, maybe they could have something. Who knows?

Here’s a look at Julian Fernández throwing 102 past Dansby Swanson. Velo intriguing and Jays will look to establish more consistency with Fernández. In the meantime, low-risk move that doesn’t cost 40-man spot. pic.twitter.com/PGS9jVhXpK — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 29, 2022

Lourdes Gurriel posted a goodbye to Jays fans on Instagram:

I’m going to miss Lourdes. He had fun playing, and that’s not a bad thing. You play a kid’s game. You ought to have fun.

A lot of being made of the ‘changing the culture’ thing, which sometimes reads to me like ‘we have too many Spanish-speaking players on the team’.

But I do think improving the team’s defense is a good move. And Lourdes isn’t exactly the most consistent offensive player we’ve had. I like that we picked up Varsho, but I will miss Lourdes (excepting on-fly balls to left field).

I hope Lourdes continues to have a good MLB career.

Hyun-Jin Ryu is ‘targetting’ a July return from rehab after elbow surgery. I think it is good to have targets, but I don’t think it means that he will likely be pitching for the Jays in July. He had Tommy John surgery in June of this year. Getting back in July of next season might be a little optimistic, but optimism isn’t a bad thing.

Best of luck to him.

News around the MLB:

Corey Kluber signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, getting a guaranteed $10 million, but it could be as much as $12 million with incentives.

The Giants signed Taylor Rogers to a three-year, $33 million contract. Well, at least until they find something in his physical.

The Rangers signed Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, plus vesting option deal with the Rangers. He gets $34 million for the two years and would get $20 million for the third.

And the Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million extension.

It is time for the Jays to announce some extensions.