McGriff Elected to the Hall of Fame

Fred McGriff was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

McGriff was elected unanimously by the 16 members of the committee. Others getting more than four votes were:

Don Mattingly 8

Curt Schilling 7

Dale Murphy 6

Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, and Rafael Palmeiro were the others on the ballot.

The voters were Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas, Alan Trammell, Paul Beeston, Theo Epstein, Arte Moreno, Kim Ng, Dave St. Peter, Ken Williams, Steve Hirdt, LaVelle Neal and Susan Slusser.

I’m happy for McGriff. He deserves to be in the Hall. Bonds and Clemens likely belong too, but I’m not going to cry over their missing out. I’ll admit I’d personally put Bonds in, but Clemens is too much of a creep for me to want to see in the Hall.

McGriff played 19 seasons in the MLB (5 with the Jays). He hit 493 home runs (seven more, and the BBWAA would have voted him in).

Congratulations Fred. I’ll be looking forward to your induction, and hopefully, I’ll get to the Hall again to see your plaque. I guess hoping you’ll choose the Blue Jays cap is too much to ask.