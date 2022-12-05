Mets Sign Verlander

Another big name off the board. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander to a two-year (plus an option) contract at $43.3 million yearly. The option is a ‘vesting option’, likely on innings pitched in the first two seasons.

The contract aligns with what FanGraphs guessed (two years at $40 million yearly). The vesting option is a good deal for the team. If he pitches a good number of innings, he'll be worth another year.