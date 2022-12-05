 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies Sign Trea Turner

By Tom Dakers
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The big signings are coming hot and heavy now. The Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Trea will be 41 in the last season of the contract.

Ben Clemens figured him to get a 9-year contract for $288 million., so he was in the ballpark. A little short on years, a little heavy on average yearly pay.

Apparently, he has a full no-trade clause too. I don’t know that I’d want to have a middle infielder signed for 11 years. But then, he won’t be a middle infielder for all those years.

He will be great to have for at least half of that contract. But then, if MLB revenues continue to climb the way they are, $27.3 million a season won’t be a ton of money by the end of the deal.

