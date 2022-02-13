Happy Birthday Ryan Goins

Ryan Goins turns 34 today. I hear they are having some football game in celebration of the day.

Ryan played with the Blue Jays for five seasons. He played 448 games for us, hitting .228/.275/.335. But, he wasn’t a Jay for his bat. It was his glove that got him to and kept him on the majors.

Let’s share some of his highlight plays.

The hidden ball trick:

And:

And:

And a favourite:

Ryan has played eight seasons in the MLB, playing for the Royals and White Sox, after leaving the Jays, with stops in the Phillies minor league system. He played Triple-A for the Braves last year. He’s played 555 MLB games, with a .228/.278/.333 batting line.

He did have a great time with RISP in 2017, hitting .330/.368/.540. If he could have just hit like that all the time.

Happy Birthday, Ryan. I hope it is a good one. I always enjoyed watching you play defense.

Howie Clark turns 48 today.

Howie was a utility infielder for the Jays in 2003-2004 and then again in 2007.

He was drafted by the Orioles in the 27th round of the 1992 draft. He spent a long time in the minors, finally making it to the Orioles in 2002, for a handful of games. He hit .302/.362/.396 in 53 at-bats.

The Jays signed him as a free agent before the 2003 season. He hit .357/.400/.429 in 70 at-bats. He played more in 2004, getting into 40 games, but didn’t hit as well, .217/.292/.348 in 115 at-bats.

Over the next couple of seasons, Howie bounced around from the Pirates, to the Orioles and the Padres, but only got into a few MLB games with the Orioles. Then he came back to the Jays in the middle of the 2007 season, playing in 31 games, hitting .204/.298/.245.

In all, he played 134 games (109 with the Jays), spread over 6 seasons. He hit .262/.329/.358.

The moment everyone remembers is the pop fly that dropped because Alex Rodriguez said something behind him that made Howie think that he was being called off. It was a jerk move by Rodriguez (and illegal by MLB rules).

I always had a fondness for Clark, he made it to the majors on hard work and just kept playing and working in the minors.

Happy birthday Howie. I hope it is a good one.

Joe Lawrence turns 45 today.

Joe was our first-round draft pick in 1996 (R.A. Dickey was chosen 2 picks after him). He played in 55 games for us in 2002, hitting .180/.262/.247 playing second base for us. That was his MLB career.

Happy birthday, Joe.

Mike Nickeas turns 39 today.

He came to us in the R.A. Dickey trade but only made it into 1 game for the Jays, in 2013. He played 73 games, spread over 3 seasons for the Mets.

Happy birthday. Nick.