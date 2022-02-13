Off-Topic: Who are you cheering for in the Super Bowl

I’m going to disappear for a few days again, my mom passed away overnight. I am going to be going back up to Edmonton to deal with the stuff that comes up when someone dies.

But for today, I’m going to watch the Super Bowl, because I’m thinking that we might not get baseball anytime soon, so I might as well enjoy what sport I do get to watch.

I really don’t care which team wins. I don’t have an NFL team. I kind of like it that way, I live and die with every Jays game, so it is good not to care about the football games. I can watch and enjoy the good plays, no matter which team makes them.

I do think it is cool that the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl.

Poll Which team are you cheering for today? Rams

Bengals

Neither vote view results 12% Rams (7 votes)

64% Bengals (37 votes)

22% Neither (13 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you excited for the halftime show? Yes

No vote view results 24% Yes (13 votes)

75% No (40 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

Give us your prediction for the winner and the final score (and anything else you care to predict) in the comment thread. The closest to the correct score wins....well nothing, but I will be impressed.