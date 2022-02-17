Hyun Jin Ryu tests positive for COVID-19

Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his agency, Aspec Corporation on February 17.

The 34-year-old lefthander had been training with the Hanwha Eagles—the team he played for in the Korean Baseball Organization prior to his arrival to Major League Baseball—this month due to MLB’s lockout of the players.

A translation of the Korean statement indicated that Ryu had tested positive on a rapid test on February 16 prior to attending Eagles spring training camp in Geoje, South Gyeongsang. Ryu had immediately self-isolated after the positive test and later received confirmation through a PCR test. His agency stated that Ryu had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to arriving in Geoje, it was reported that Ryu had been training on Jeju Island.

Six Eagles players also tested positive on a rapid test. We wish Ryu and the six unnamed Eagles a rapid recovery.