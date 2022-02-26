Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Anthony Castro

Anthony Castro is a 26-year-old (27 in April) right-handed relief pitcher who the Blue Jays picked up off waivers from the Tigers all the way back in December of 2020.

He was a top 20 prospect in the Tigers’ system at one time. He has a fastball that can reach 97-98 (averaged 95.2 for the Jays in 2021) and a strong 11 to 5 curve. He had been a starter in the Tigers system, but the Jays saw him as a reliever.

Anthony had about everything that can happen to a player happen last year. He was DFAed a couple of times. He went on the IL. He was up and down from the Jays and Bisons.

As a Blue Jay, he pitched in 25 games, had a 4.74 ERA, had 32 strikeouts in just 24.2 innings (with 8 walks). A strikeout rate of 30% is a pretty good thing. Batters hit .237/.312/.433 against him.

The question is, “Will we see him in a Blue Jays jersey this season?” (which, of course, presumes there will be a season.

PECOTA sees him getting into 22 games, pitching all of 19.1 innings with a 4.14 ERA. It seems pretty much as non-commital as PECOTA can get. He is behind several guys in the bullpen pecking order: Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza, Yimi Garcia, Julian Merryweather, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Ryan Borucki, and maybe Nate Pearson.

He’s kind of grouped with Trent Thornton, Kirby Snead, Tayler Saucedo, David Phelps and likely half a dozen or so other guys.

And, of course, there will be guys signed whenever the lockout might end.

There isn’t much job security for ‘on the bubble bullpen’ arms. I guess that’s what on the bubble means.

Poll Will Anthony Castro pitch for the Jays this year? Yes

No vote view results 79% Yes (105 votes)

20% No (27 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under for Anthony Castro’s MLB innings is 20, I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 54% Over (69 votes)

45% Under (57 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now