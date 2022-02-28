Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Hagen Danner

The tiny bit of optimism I was feeling about the potential season has evaporated. But, perhaps, if there is a late start to the season, I’ll finish this run-through of the 40-man roster before the season actually starts.

The Blue Jays added Hagen Danner to the 40-man back in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft (which is to happen a week after the new CBA is signed, sometime between next week and never).

Danner was our second-round pick back in 2017. The Jays picked him as a catcher, but he didn’t hit much, and they decided it was time to switch him over to pitcher for spring training 2020. But then minor league baseball didn’t happen in 2020, so he went home and did some muscle building to make the change over to pitch easier.

2021 Hagen pitched for the Vancouver Canadians, getting into 25 games, with a 2.02 ERA in 35.2 innings. He allowed 12 walks but had 42 strikeouts. Unfortunately, he missed a few weeks with a ‘lat strain,’ which cost him a chance to move up.

He throws the mid-90s and has a good curve. He is just 22. The odds are that Hagen (I’m almost sure I have never met a Hagen) starts the season in New Hampshire. And, being on the 40-man, there is a fair chance he’ll end up in a Blue Jays uniform at some point (presuming there is a season).

