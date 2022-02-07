The Annual BBB Over/Under Prediction Game Results

Waaaay back in 2021 I set up a 2021 Over/Under Prediction Game.

After the season ended, life got busy and I never had the time to tally everything up and announce a winner. I’m two thirds of the way through a 12 hr work day with a lull, so here we go!

The winner, with 19/25 correct guesses is....Seeforman!

The runner up, with 17/25 correct guesses is...MaTriS!

In third place, with 16/25 correct guesses is...LimeyJaysFan and Radivel!

Congrats to all the winners! All of your responses are recorded here.

Here is how the Blue Jays’ 2021 season went:

Games started at 3rd base for Vlad: 20.5 -> UNDER (0). Bit wild that this was even an over/under in early in 2021, eh? 88.5% made the correct prediction. Bo Bichette batting average: .290 (.301 in 2020, .311 in 2019) -> OVER (.298). 44% made the correct prediction Blue Jays pitchers to throw a pitch at least 100mph this season: 2.5 -> OVER (Pearson, Merryweather, Romano). 73% made the correct prediction. Vladimir Guerrero Jr wRC+: 128 (112 in 2020, 105 in 2019) -> OVER (166). 84% made the correct prediction for the top 2 MVP finisher. Lourdes Gurriel Jr outfield assists: 8.5 (9 in 2019, 3 in 2020) -> OVER (12). 31% made the correct prediction. Alejandro Kirk home runs: 6.5 -> OVER (8). 73% made the correct prediction. Blue Jays minor leaguers making major league debuts: 6.5 (8 in 2020, 10 in 2019) -> OVER (11). Only 19% made the correct prediction. Teoscar Hernandez home runs: 35.5 (26 in 2019, 16 in 2020) -> UNDER (32). 85% made the correct prediction. Charlie Montoyo ejections: 1.5 (2 in 2019, 1 in 2020) -> UNDER (1). 31% made the correct prediction. Home game postponements due to weather: 2.5 (1 in 2020) -> OVER (3). 65% made the correct prediction. Pitchers to record a save: 6.5 (6 in 2020 and 2019) -> OVER (9). 38% made the correct prediction. Number Blue Jays to be named All-Stars: 2.5 -> OVER (4). 54% made the correct prediction. Hyun-Jin Ryu ERA: 3.495 -> OVER (4.37). The smallest winning percentage by far with only 15.4% having made the correct prediction. Number of regular-season games played in Toronto: 12.5 -> OVER (36). 61% had faith and made the correct prediction. Number of walk-off wins: 8.5 (4 in 2020, 8 in 2019) -> UNDER (5). 69% made the correct prediction. George Springer fWAR: 4.25 (1.9 in 2020, 6.5 in 2019) -> UNDER (2.4). The injures busted this one, but somehow 48% made the correct prediction. Number of Blue Jays in-season trades (defined as between Apr 1 and the day of last game of the regular season, inclusive) involving at least one player on the 40-man roster (including players immediately placed on the 40-man roster upon acquisition): 6.5 (6 in 2020, 10 in 2019) -> OVER (7). 31% made the correct prediction. Longest number of games in a winning streak: 6.5 (6 in 2020, 5 in 2019) -> OVER (8). 80% made the correct prediction. Cavan Biggio strikeout percentage: 25.5% (38.5% in 2020, 23% in 2019) -> OVER (26.5%). 54% made the correct prediction. Robbie Ray innings pitched: 140.15 (174 in 2019) -> OVER (193.1). 50% made the correct prediction. Marcus Semien OPS: 0.7905 (.679 2020, .892 in 2019) -> OVER (.873). 65% made the correct prediction, with 1⁄ 3 skeptical the MVP candidate would emerge again (and it did). Nate Pearson strikeouts: 102.5 -> UNDER (20). Welp. 58% made the correct prediction. Big-league games played combined by Alek Manoah and Simeon Woods Richardson: 0.5 -> OVER (20). 92% made the correct prediction. In hindsight, I should have picked a higher number, but odds seemed against a High A player having as much success as Manoah did. Postseason games played by the Blue Jays: 1.5 -> UNDER (0). 23% made the correct prediction. Team wins: 87.5 -> OVER (91). 73% made the correct prediction.

Congrats to the winners, and thanks to all who participated:

yyzcalifornia, P.E.I Steelers fan, Siefert, fishedin, douac, 4FlipDownShadesm gabrielsyme, radivel, Rhinos, MaTriS, BlueJayMatt, LimeyJaysFan, Wroth91, Spor, Erik T, Punisher88888, wayler, doish, Seeforman, snowles, PelikanKru, RKic, and Kidcrumpet

We will see you soon for 2022 Predictions - the first being, when will the season start?