Let there be joy in the land!!!

Unless something unforeseen happens, we will have baseball.

Jeff Passan, back from a few hours of selling NFTs (someone hacked his account, or perhaps he didn’t see a future in baseball reporting), tells us that there is a deal. That it has to be ratified by both the players and owners, but we should have baseball.

Players can report to spring training tomorrow. Opening Day is expected to be April 7th.

Apparently, the players voted 26-12 in favour.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Champagne for everyone.

We’ll be hearing about signings soon.

Life is good!

Updates as we get them.

More good news:

Baseball is really back. Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return. Man on 2nd is a thing of the past. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

Real baseball!

More:

It looks like we get shifts for another year. I’d rather not limit strategy.

As for rule changes... Beginning in 2023, a committee comprised of four active players, six members appointed by MLB, and one umpire, will be tasked with adopting changes to playing rules such as a pitch clock, base size, defensive positioning and automatic ball/strike zone. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 10, 2022

Still More: