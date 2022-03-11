Jays sign Andrew Vasquez

Shi Davidi tells us that the Jays have signed lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez to a major league contract.

He’s a hard-throwing lefty, throwing a sinker, slider and curve. He gets a lot of strikeouts, but gives up a lot of walks. But then he’s only thrown 6.2 MLB innings.

He’s 28. In Triple-A he’s thrown 72 innings, over 3 seasons, with a 4.00 ERA, with 118 strikeouts and 46 walks.

Not the big signing we were looking for, but assuming Pete Walker can help him find the strike zone, he could be a handy guy to have.