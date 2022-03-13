Yankees Trade for Josh Donaldson

This one surprises me.

The Yankees and Twins make a deal.

Going to the Yankees: Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt.

Going to the Twins: Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

Donaldson is owed $21.75 million for the next two seasons, with an option for 2024 at $16 million and an $8 million buyout. He hit .247/.352/.475 with 26 home runs last year. The Yankees’ hair rules might be an issue for him.

Kiner-Falefa played short last year. He hit .271/.312/.357, but he has a pretty decent glove.

Rortvedt is a catcher. He’s 24 and hasn’t shown much of a bat in the minors. He played 39 games for the Twins last year, hitting .169/.229/.281.

Sanchez had a pretty crappy 2021 season, hitting .204/.307/.423 (though he hit 6 home runs against the Blue Jays, so I’m not unhappy to see him go). The Yankees never seemed to be happy with his defense.

Urshela had a rough time with the Blue Jays but had two excellent seasons with the Yankees and then didn’t do well last year, hitting .267/.301/.419. He has a pretty good glove at third.

I don’t see the trade helping either team, but I’ll hate seeing Donaldson in the Yankees jersey.