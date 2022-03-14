Tuesday Bantering: Rumours

There are strong rumours that the Jays are trying to sign Freddie Freeman. Much of the heat of the rumour is because Carlos Baerga posted this:

According to former major-leaguer Carlos Baerga, Freddie Freeman is signing with the #BlueJays



Do you believe him?



(via IG/carlosbaerga09)

That Baerga was the first to report that Marcus Semien and Yimi Garcia were coming to the Blue Jays makes this more than the average rumour.

I have doubts because I’m not sure Freeman would want to sign with a team where it is likely he’ll be sharing first base. If you were looking for a team to sign with, wouldn’t you pick one that has a clear full-time job at your best position?

But Jon Morosi says the Jays are talking to Freeman’s people too:

Freddie Freeman is represented by the same agency — Excel — that negotiated George Springer’s deal with the Blue Jays a little more than 1 year ago. https://t.co/MTI6i6o0Rz — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 14, 2022

And, Jon Heyman tells us that the Jays are making a ‘strong push’ to get Kyle Schwarber. It seems a lefty bat is something the team is really wanting.

I like the idea of keeping the DH spot open to rest regulars, or, you know, give George Springer some at-bats on his way back from injury (just kidding, he’s not getting injured this year).

Of course, if something happens, it will likely be tonight, while I’m away from the computer. Personally, I’d prefer a third or second baseman, but those two would make our offence pretty incredible.

Blue Jays are making a big push for star free agent OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, who’s very popular off an outstanding season in a market where teams suddenly need extra hitters. Many teams have been trying but Toronto is among the frontrunners. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022