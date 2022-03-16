Jays Trade for Matt Chapman

Jays, I thought we had a deal; you don't do things before 8:00 am my time, and I don't whine and complain.

The trade is official, pending physicals.

Anyway, there are many reports that the Blue Jays have traded for Matt Chapman from the A's. The last time we traded for an A's third baseman, it went very well, so I'm expecting the same this time.

Shi Davidi tells us that Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead are heading to Oakland. I thought we'd have to give up more for Chapman.

Smith wouldn't seem to have a position with Chapman coming. In last year's draft, Hoglund was our first-round pick, so that one hurts. Logue and Snead were likely to be depth arms this year.

Chapman is 29. He's a right-handed hitter, so it doesn't help the Jays' need for a lefty bat, but he fills our need at third base. He wasn't great last year, hitting .210/.314/.403, with 27 home runs, but is an excellent glove, 8.8 URZ/50 last year (he owns three Gold Gloves). And has a ton of power. Bring him from the pitcher-friendly park in Oakland to the smaller Rogers Center, who knows what will happen.

It will be nice to have a Gold Glove level player on our infield.

Looks like a good trade.

Chapman’s numbers:

Standard Batting Year Age Tm G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ Awards 2017 24 OAK 84 290 39 68 23 2 14 40 0 3 32 92 .234 .313 .472 .785 111 2018 25 OAK 145 547 100 152 42 6 24 68 1 2 58 146 .278 .356 .508 .864 137 MVP-7,GG 2019 26 OAK 156 583 102 145 36 3 36 91 1 1 73 147 .249 .342 .506 .848 127 AS,MVP-6,GG 2020 27 OAK 37 142 22 33 9 2 10 25 0 0 8 54 .232 .276 .535 .812 120 2021 28 OAK 151 529 75 111 15 3 27 72 3 2 80 202 .210 .314 .403 .716 100 GG 5 Yr 5 Yr 5 Yr 573 2091 338 509 125 16 111 296 5 8 251 641 .243 .330 .478 .808 120 162 162 162 162 591 96 144 35 5 31 84 1 2 71 181 .243 .330 .478 .808 120 View Original Table

Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

Other news:

The Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki, for $85 million over five years. I was wondering if the Jays would be in on him. The contract is the highest given to a Japanese position player coming to the MLB.

Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage, and won’t start the season with the Red Sox. There is also a report that he isn’t vaccinated.

Kyle Schwarber signed with the Phillies, 4 years at $20 million per.

I’m thinking this means we are likely out on Freddie Freeman, but you never know.