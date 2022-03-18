Friday Bantering: Jays Play First Spring Game

The Jays play their first game of the spring today, though is it really baseball if we can’t watch?

Charlie says Berrios will throw around 35 pitches today.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Santiago Espinal - 2B Ryan McKenna - CF Bo Bichette - SS DJ Stewart - DH Greg Bird - 1B Kelvin Gutierrez - 3B Danny Jansen - C Kyle Stowers - LF Josh Palacios - RF Tyler Nevin - 1B Jordan Groshans - 3B Jahmai Jones - 2B Mallex Smith - CF Yusniel Diaz - RF Otto Lopez - DH Anthony Bemboom - C Nathan Lukes - LF Richie Martin - SS Jose Berrios - RHP Spenser Watkins - RHP

Not many of the regulars made the trip.

The good news is that Sportsnet is going to show us 16 spring games. That must be a record.

2022 Blue Jays on Sportsnet – Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

* Audio coverage of select games to stream live on sportsnet.ca and on the SN app

• Saturday, March 19 – Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario & Pacific, SN NOW

• Sunday, March 20 – Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet Radio Network, sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Monday, March 21 – Toronto @ Detroit, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & SN NOW | Sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Tuesday, March 22 – New York Yankees @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Wednesday, March 23 – Blue Jays @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Thursday, March 24 – Atlanta @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Friday, March 25 – Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Saturday, March 26 – Toronto @ New York Yankees, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet Radio Network, sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Sunday, March 27 – Philadelphia @ Blue Jays, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet Radio Network, sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Monday, March 28 – Toronto @ Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW| Sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Wednesday, March 30 – Toronto @ New York Yankees, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (SN NOW | sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Thursday, March 31 – Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Friday, April 1 – Toronto @ Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | sportsnet.ca & SN app)

• Saturday, April 2 – Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsne

t & SN NOW | Sportsnet Radio Network)

• Sunday, April 3 – New York Yankees @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW | Sportsnet Radio Network)

• Monday, April 4 – Blue Jays @ Detroit, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN NOW)

The Yankees made a trade today, sending Luke Voit to the Padres for a pitching prospect Justin Lang. Yankees normally are picking up the salary in trades.

Matt Chapman spoke to Former #BlueJays Marcus Semien on joining the organization:



“He gave me about as much of an update as he could, and just told me how much I’m going to love it (here), and love the guys.”



*Chapman with George Springer pic.twitter.com/GyiLvwSiHu — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 18, 2022

Vlad already has had the best line of the spring:

What we did last year was the trailer. Now you guys are going to see the movie.