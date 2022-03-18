Quick Recap: Jays Beat Orioles

Blue Jays 9 Orioles 5

Lots of offense in this one. The Orioles helped us out by making 4 errors.

Jose Berrios had trouble in the first inning, giving up 2 hits, a walk, 2 earned with a strike, while getting two outs in the first inning.

Graham Spraker came in and gave up two walks before getting the last out.

Berrios started the second inning as well (it’s spring, there are no rules). He got a ground out and fly out before leaving the game again.

In all 4 outs, 2 earned, a strikeout and a walk

Shaun Anderson followed and got the last out of the second. And pitched a quick third, around a walk. The fourth inning started with an error on Mallex Smith, a walk and a single to load the bases. A Richie Martin double scored all three. Anderson then got two strikeouts. All in all pretty good for Anderson. Seemed to tire a bit in the last inning. 2 innings, 2 hits, 2 earned (box score says 3 but one reached on error), 2 walks, 2 k.

Adrian Hernandez came in and gave up a walk, before getting the third out. He went 2.1, with a hit, walk and 3 strikeouts.

Trent Thornton pitched 1 inning, with a walk and strikeout.

Kyle Johnston: Pitched a quick 8th, with a k. In the ninth he started walk, single, walk and came out of the game.

Brandon Eisert: Came in with the bases loaded and got 3 strikeouts. Great job for the save.

Batters:

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k.

Bo Bichette: Hit by pitch and two walks. He got hit in the first, and a pitch in his second at bat came close and he wasn’t happy.

Greg Bird: 1 for 2, listed in the box score as a double, but he got to third. It was a hit and run, Bo scored from first.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 3, double, hit the ball hard one other time. 1 RBI.

Josh Palacios: 1 for 2, and caught stealing.

Jordan Groshans: 1 for 3, double.

Mallex Smith: 1 for 3, double. RBI. And an error.

Otto Lopez: 0 for 4.

Nathan Lukes (who is apparently an outfielder in our system): 1 for 2, K. RBI.

Subs:

Vinny Capra: 1 for 2, double.

Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 2, k.

Spencer Horwitz: 1 for 2, k.

Tyler Heineman (catcher): 1 for 2, double, 2 RBI.

Logan Warmoth (newest pokemon, the Warmoth): 1 for 2, double, 1 RBI.

Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 1, walk.

Chavez Young: 0 for 2, k.

Cullen Large: 0 for 1.

One game, one win. Tomorrow’s game is on Sportsnet!!! They play the Phillies in Clearwater. It will likely be the Phillies broadcast team. I remember I wasn’t a fan in past years.