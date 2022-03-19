 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There is going to be Blue Jays baseball on TV today (and tomorrow, and the day and...). Almost makes me want to rethink my position on atheism. But then praying to Roger Corp seems wrong in so many ways. Then again, I already tithe to Rogers.

Today Nick Allgeyer gets the start for the Jays.

And we get our first look at Vlad, Teoscar, and Bo. Not to mention Orelvis Martinez at third

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PHILLIES
Mallex Smith - CF Matt Vierling - CF
Bo Bichette - DH Jean Segura - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Bryce Harper - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF J.T. Realmuto - C
Reese McGuire - C Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Santiago Espinal - SS Didi Gregorius - SS
Orelvis Martinez - 3B Johan Camargo - 3B
Gosuke Katoh - 2B Adam Haseley - LF
Nathan Lukes - LF Luke Williams - RF
Nick Allgeyer - LHP Aaron Nola - RHP

If you are curious about what Yankees’ fans are complaining about today:

The two opt-outs, in a three year contract, are interesting. I guess if Carlos doesn’t like how things are going with the team he could leave. But, the Twins look well set up for the AL Central.

The Twins traded off Josh Donaldson, to give them enough money to sign Correa?

Charlie tells us how the pitching is going to shake out for the next few days:

Spring training is way more complicated than it used to be, with managers hiding pitchers from rival teams.

