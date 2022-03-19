Spring GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

There is going to be Blue Jays baseball on TV today (and tomorrow, and the day and...). Almost makes me want to rethink my position on atheism. But then praying to Roger Corp seems wrong in so many ways. Then again, I already tithe to Rogers.

Today Nick Allgeyer gets the start for the Jays.

And we get our first look at Vlad, Teoscar, and Bo. Not to mention Orelvis Martinez at third

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PHILLIES Mallex Smith - CF Matt Vierling - CF Bo Bichette - DH Jean Segura - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Bryce Harper - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF J.T. Realmuto - C Reese McGuire - C Rhys Hoskins - 1B Santiago Espinal - SS Didi Gregorius - SS Orelvis Martinez - 3B Johan Camargo - 3B Gosuke Katoh - 2B Adam Haseley - LF Nathan Lukes - LF Luke Williams - RF Nick Allgeyer - LHP Aaron Nola - RHP

If you are curious about what Yankees’ fans are complaining about today:

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-outs after the first two seasons, sources confirm to ESPN. First with the deal was @MarkBermanFox26.



Wow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

The two opt-outs, in a three year contract, are interesting. I guess if Carlos doesn’t like how things are going with the team he could leave. But, the Twins look well set up for the AL Central.

The Twins traded off Josh Donaldson, to give them enough money to sign Correa?

Charlie tells us how the pitching is going to shake out for the next few days:

Charlie Montoyo says that Anthony Kay will start the spring home opener tomorrow.



Alek Manoah on Monday.

Yusei Kikuchi on Tuesday.



Hyun Jin Ryu is throwing live BP right now and Kevin Gausman will do the same tomorrow. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 19, 2022

Spring training is way more complicated than it used to be, with managers hiding pitchers from rival teams.