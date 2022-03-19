Quick Recap: Jays lose to Phillies

Blue Jays 2 Phillies 3
All that really matters is Vladimir Guerrero homered in his first at-bat and Orelvis Martinez, also in his first at-bat, homered.
Beyond that, there was some messy defense. Mallez Smith missed a fly ball for the second time in two games (I see it wasn’t an error but it should have been). Nick Allgeyer threw one wide of first on a ground ball tapper. Teoscar Hernandez looked a little lacklustre on a fly that landed right in front of him. And Chavez Smith lost track of a ball in center field, which lead to the Phillies getting their 3rd run.
We also hit into four double plays.
Pitchers:
- Allgeyer: Went 2.1 innings, throwing 62 pitches (seems like a lot for his first action of spring). Gave up an unearned run in the first (because of his throwing error) and a run in the second, helped along by Teoscar not making a catch on an easy fly.
- Fitz Stadler (all 6’9” of him): Got the last two outs of the third inning. Had a walk and a strikeout. I’m informed that there has never been a Fitz in the MLB.
- Jordan Romano: A quick fourth inning. No strikeouts, but not hard contact either.
- Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.
- Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
- Ryan Borucki: 1 inning, 2 hits (one off the center field wall that should have been caught). 1 earned run.
- Anthony Castro: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.
Hitters:
- Smith: 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts. And the misplay in center. He’s not impressing, but it is only the second game of spring.
- Bo Bichetter: 0 for 3, 1 k. Hit into 2 double plays.
- Vlad: 1 for 2, home run (crushed).
- Teoscar Hernandez: 0 for 3, 2 k, 1 GBDP.
- Reese McGuire: 0 for 3, k. Didn’t impress with the bat.
- Santiago Espinal: 0 for 1, hit by pitch.
- Martinez: 1 for 2 with the home run. Hit into a double play
- Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 2, k. It is going to take all spring to remember how to spell his name.
- Nathan Lukes: 1 for 1, walk. Lefty hitting outfielder, 27, hit well in AAA for the Rays last year. Maybe we’ll see him at some point.
Subs:
- Chavez Young: 0 for 1, and the misplay in the outfield. He’s fast and reputed to be a good defensive outfielder, so we’ll forgive this one.
- Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1.
- Greg Bird: 2 walks.
- Josh Palacios: 0 for 1.
- Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1.
- Jordan Groshans: 0 for 1.
- Otto Lopez: Walk.
- Vinny Capra: 0 for 1.
Tomorrow the Jays host the Pirates. And we should have Buck and Joe or Ben on the broadcast.
