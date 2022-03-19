Quick Recap: Jays lose to Phillies

Blue Jays 2 Phillies 3

All that really matters is Vladimir Guerrero homered in his first at-bat and Orelvis Martinez, also in his first at-bat, homered.

Beyond that, there was some messy defense. Mallez Smith missed a fly ball for the second time in two games (I see it wasn’t an error but it should have been). Nick Allgeyer threw one wide of first on a ground ball tapper. Teoscar Hernandez looked a little lacklustre on a fly that landed right in front of him. And Chavez Smith lost track of a ball in center field, which lead to the Phillies getting their 3rd run.

We also hit into four double plays.

Pitchers:

Allgeyer: Went 2.1 innings, throwing 62 pitches (seems like a lot for his first action of spring). Gave up an unearned run in the first (because of his throwing error) and a run in the second, helped along by Teoscar not making a catch on an easy fly.

Fitz Stadler (all 6’9” of him): Got the last two outs of the third inning. Had a walk and a strikeout. I’m informed that there has never been a Fitz in the MLB.

Jordan Romano: A quick fourth inning. No strikeouts, but not hard contact either.

Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.

Ryan Borucki: 1 inning, 2 hits (one off the center field wall that should have been caught). 1 earned run.

Anthony Castro: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

Hitters:

Smith: 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts. And the misplay in center. He’s not impressing, but it is only the second game of spring.

Bo Bichetter: 0 for 3, 1 k. Hit into 2 double plays.

Vlad: 1 for 2, home run (crushed).

Teoscar Hernandez: 0 for 3, 2 k, 1 GBDP.

Reese McGuire: 0 for 3, k. Didn’t impress with the bat.

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 1, hit by pitch.

Martinez: 1 for 2 with the home run. Hit into a double play

Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 2, k. It is going to take all spring to remember how to spell his name.

Nathan Lukes: 1 for 1, walk. Lefty hitting outfielder, 27, hit well in AAA for the Rays last year. Maybe we’ll see him at some point.

Subs:

Chavez Young: 0 for 1, and the misplay in the outfield. He’s fast and reputed to be a good defensive outfielder, so we’ll forgive this one.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1.

Greg Bird: 2 walks.

Josh Palacios: 0 for 1.

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1.

Jordan Groshans: 0 for 1.

Otto Lopez: Walk.

Vinny Capra: 0 for 1.

Tomorrow the Jays host the Pirates. And we should have Buck and Joe or Ben on the broadcast.