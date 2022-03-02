Wednesday Bantering: Games Cancelled

I really don’t like the redone Star Wars movies. This new ending of a New Hope, where the Death Star doesn’t have a very obvious weakness and can’t be blown up by a farmer with about two minutes of training on an X-Wing is just terrible.

So we are going to without baseball for, well, who knows how long.

I get that Manfred wants to break the union. But he is going to break the fans. I don’t know how they think that cancelling games is a good idea for the long-term health of the sport. At worst they should end the lockout and play under the old CBA for a bit.

Anyway, yesterday’s ‘hope’ was just the owners' side trying to sell us on the idea that they had offered the players something they could accept.

Main takeaway from MLBPA declarations on last night's misplaced optimism? A whole lot of media folks were only too ready to repeat owners' spin & call it news, w/o recognizing that by regurgitating a constructed narrative uncritically, they become themselves actors in the drama. — Christina Kahrl (@ChristinaKahrl) March 1, 2022

The players weren’t exactly thrilled with the last day of dealing:

The ‘best and final offer’?

The MLBPA's previous offer:



- CBT thresholds at 238/244/250/256/263

- Pre-arb bonus pool at $85M with $5M annual increases

- Minimums at $725K going up $20K a year — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

I don’t know what the plan is, but I have a sneaking suspicion that they are going to stop testing for PEDs when this all ends so they can ask us if we’d all like to watch some dingers.

I wish the people running our sport liked the game. We need owners (and a commissioner) who are fans of baseball.

