Spring GameThread: Pirates @ Jays

We get our first Sportsnet-produced game on TV today.

It is Buck and Joe Siddall today. And Hazel will be there so that it will seem like a real Jays' game.

We also get our first look at Matt Chapman in a Jays jersey. No George Springer, but he says he would rather work on his swing away from the games. He figures he would like to play in 5 or 6 games this spring but thinks his time is best spent in batting practice.

The five at the top of the order are regulars. And we get to watch Greg Bird and Jordan Groshans. And Chavez Young will get to make up for his misplay yesterday.

Anthony Kay gets the start.

Today's Lineups PIRATES BLUE JAYS Kevin Newman - SS Randal Grichuk - RF Greg Allen - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Roberto Perez - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF Michael Chavis - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Cole Tucker - 2B Danny Jansen - C Rodolfo Castro - DH Greg Bird - 1B Diego Castillo - 3B Jordan Groshans - SS Jared Oliva - LF Gosuke Katoh - 2B Cal Mitchell - RF Chavez Young - CF Dillon Peters - LHP Anthony Kay - LHP

The Red Sox made news, signing Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract with an option year. He'll play second base, leaving Bogaerts at short.

The Yankees sign Marwin Gonzalez to a minor league deal, wanting to keep pace.

We haven't mentioned it here, but Jamie Campbell announced that he has chronic lymphocytic leukemia. There is no cure, but he will be taking medication to keep it in remission for "three to seven years." Then they deal with it again.

He intends to keep working.

It is one of the nicest, friendliest person you will ever meet. I can only wish him the best.