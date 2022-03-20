Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

Pirates 4 Blue Jays 10

The game had my wife wishing we were in Dunedin. But I don’t think I’m ready for Florida yet. There are a lot of empty seats at the game.

Best moments? Matt Chapman homered. Alejandro Kirk homered, doubled And Greg Bird homered.

We scored 2 runs on wild pitches in the 8th.

Pitchers:

Anthony Kay: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 earned. Runner scored on a sac fly to center. I thought Chavez Young had a shot at getting the runner but threw wide and past home plate. He is having a tough defensive start to spring.

Julian Merryweather: 1 inning, 1 k. Looked excellent. Threw 95-96, pretty good for first outing of the spring.

Tayler Saucedo: 1 inning, 2 strikeouts. He looked very impressive.

Joe Biagini: 1 inning, 1 walk,1 k. Helped out by Danny Jansen throwing out a base stealer.

Andrew Vasquez: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 earned, 2 k.

Maximo Castillo: 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, home run

Graham Spraker: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 earned, home run.

Hagan Danner: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 k. He looked good.

Hitters:

Randal Grichuk: 2 for 3. Buck told us about his RBIs from last season several times.

Matt Chapman: 1 for 2, home run, walk. He also flew out to deep left. Nice first game.

Lourdes Gurriel: 1 for 3. Make two catches on fly balls where he had to go back on them. Nice to see. Second one he overrun but still made the catch.

Alejandro Kirk: 2 for 3. Homer and double. We were told how he is a better hitter with two strikes, which needs to be a shot.

Danny Jansen: 0 for 2, sac fly, k. Also threw out a base stealer.

Greg Bird: 1 for 3, home run. k.

Jordan Groshans: 0 for 2, k.

Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 2. Sorry Gosuke, I couldn’t remember your first name. Make the team and I’ll fix that.

Chavez Young: 1 for 3, k. And the bad throw from the outfield. He’s having a rough spring with the glove. It is slightly too bad, we could use a backup outfielder, who can play great defense in center.

Subs:

Josh Palacios: 0 for 1, walk, k.

Orelvis Martinez: 2 walks. Add those to his home run yesterday and we can see why everyone is so high on him.

Nathan Lukes:1 for 2, k.

Otto Lopez: 0 for 2, stolen base.

Tyler Heineman: 0 for 1.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1.

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1, walk.

Eric Stamets: 0 for 1, strikeout, walk.

Stewart Berroa: 1 for 1. He showed a lot of speed.

Jays are now 2-1 on the spring.

The Jays travel to play the Tigers tomorrow. Alek Manoah is scheduled to start.