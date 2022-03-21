New Blue Jays jersey numbers for 2022

What numbers will the new Toronto Blue Jays wear on their back this year? How many returning Jays have changed their digits? Let’s start with #0. An asterisk * indicates a player who is not on the 40-man roster, a dagger † indicates a coach.

0*

Speedster Mallex Smith will wear #0, the number he has worn in the majors since he was with the Rays in 2017. The last Blue Jays player to wear a single #0 was Al Oliver in 1985 (Taijuan Walker wore #00 in 2020).

3*

Fellow non-roster invitee Greg Bird chose #3. He was unable to wear #3 in his time with the Yankees (it is retired for some fellow from the ‘20s and ‘30s), so he donned #31 and #33 instead. Jonathan Davis wore #3 for Toronto in 2021.

10†

Bullpen coach Matt Buschmann switches to #10 this season, last worn by Marcus Semien last season. The last coach to wear #10 was Jim Lett. Buschmann gave his old #26 to another Matt [blank]man...

26

...the Blue Jays’ brand new third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman had worn #26 his entire career with the Athletics. The last Blue Jays player to wear this number was Yangervis Solarte in 2018.

14†

John Schneider, who has officially been named bench coach after being de facto in the role last season, will now be wearing #14. He started 2021 wearing #17 before switching to #21 after the arrival of José Berríos. Tanner Roark and Corey Dickerson wore #14 in 2021. The last Jays coach to wear it was Mickey Brantley.

16

Yusei Kikuchi, who wore #18 with the Mariners, switches to #16, the number of millions of dollars he will be paid in 2022. Freddy Galvis was the last Blue Jays player to wear #16, in 2019.

22†

In 2020 and 2021, Gil Kim wore Kikuchi’s #16 but has switched to #22 this season. Steven Matz wore this number last season and Don Wakamatsu was the last coach to wear it.

23†

The next number up also belongs to a coach, new assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense. Mense wore #23 when he coached at Mizzou and #32 when he was the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ hitting coach. Jacob Barnes wore #23 last season. This number was one of four worn by former coach Tim Leiper (the others were #21, #34, and #51).

34

Kevin Gausman will be donning Tyler Chatwood’s old #34. This is the number he wore in his final year with the Orioles and last year with the Giants.

41*

With the #31 he wore in his first stint in Toronto already taken by Thomas Hatch, Joe Biagini flips the 3 for a 4 now that he is back on a minor league contract, matching the number he wore last year with the Cubs. Raphael “Human Rain Delay” Dolis wore #41 in his tenure with the Blue Jays.

44

Southpaw Andrew Vasquez, who wore #68 in his two-game stint with the Dodgers last season, takes #44 this year. The last Blue Jays player to wear #44 was Connor Overton but before that, it belonged to Rowdy Tellez, who also switched to #44 from #68.

49

Having been added to the 40-man roster, Leo Jimenez upgrades from last spring’s #93 to a much more sensible number. Jonathan Davis wore this number until 2020, but prior to him, a string of 13 pitchers wore the number with Toronto.

50*

Catcher Tyler Heineman gets #50 with the Blue Jays in spring training, having worn #51 and #43 with the Marlins and Giants, respectively. Fellow backstop Riley Adams wore #50 in 2021.

52*

Nick Allgeyer one-upped himself, switching from #51 to #52. Brad Hand took the number from Tayler Saucedo last season.

55*

Jeremy Beasley wore #59 with Toronto last season but has changed to #55, the number vacated by former bullpen catcher (and occasional fill-in first base coach) Nevin Ashley. Russell Martin was the last Blue Jays player to wear this number.

59

After wearing #24 with the Bisons last season, Bowden Francis gets Beasley’s old #59. This number used to belong to...

62*

Casey Lawrence, who is wearing #62 with the Blue Jays this spring despite wearing #59 in his first stint in the organization. Jacob Waguespack wore this number in his time with Toronto.

64*

Righty Shaun Anderson will wear #64, the same number he wore with the Padres, one of three teams he played for in 2021. He also wore #64 with the Giants in 2019 and 2020. Last season, this number belonged to Travis Bergen.

93

He is still working on getting a visa, but whenever he does, Yimi García will become the first Blue Jays player to wear #93 in a major league game. García has worn #93 since 2020.

Other New Spring Training Numbers

65* Hagen Danner , last worn by Elvis Luciano

, last worn by Elvis Luciano 69* Maximo Castillo , last worn by Tommy Milone

, last worn by Tommy Milone 71* Kyle Johnston , last worn by T.J. Zeuch (who later switched to #35, then #29)

, last worn by T.J. Zeuch (who later switched to #35, then #29) 73* Fitz Stadler , last worn by Ryan Dull

, last worn by Ryan Dull 74* Adrián Hernández , last worn by Breyvic Valera

, last worn by Breyvic Valera 75* Gosuke Katoh

76* Jordan Groshans

78† Bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado

79* Orelvis Martinez, last worn by Travis Bergen (who later switched to #64)