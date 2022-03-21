2022 Bluebird Banter AMA

Now that baseball is fully back and Spring Training is in full swing, we’re going to start this week off with our fun annual AMA post. What started as an idea that Bowling_Guy25 no doubt stole from Reddit, over the last 8 years we have used this platform to help everyone get to know their fellow banterers just a little bit better.

The rules are simple: Post a comment in the thread below, thereby indicating that you would like people to ask you a question about (pretty much) anything. It can be about their history, why they got into baseball, their favorite trip, why they chose their name or their sig, if they can coach third base (e&n4e - this question is yours until Luis Rivera is no longer a coach, maybe longer), what their favorite music is, etc. Keep it clean, and don’t feel obligated to answer the question if you feel that it is too personal or you would rather not divulge personal information. Also, to keep things organized, please keep the questions to people in the reply part as opposed just asking a random question to all as a new post.

The first year we had 28 people sign up, the second year we had 38, the third year we had 32, in 2018 we had 26 and in 2019 we rocketed up to 37. In 2020 we were back down to 34, and then last year I’m not really sure, because it would appear that the new commenting platform has resulted in these being lost.

But we’re back again for what should be a very exciting season, with many new names among the ranks. So come up with some fun questions and help make this community a little more friendly and welcoming!