Spring GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

The Jays make the bus ride to Lakeland Flordia to play the Tigers. Google says it is an hour and a half drive. Likely it will be on the way there, but it will be rush hour on the way back. I have never seen traffic as bad as rush hour in Florida. We quickly found that the trick was the find a nice spot to wait it out, preferably with good food and make the drive after rush hour ended.
A number of the regulars made the trip. And Alek Manoah gets the start. Nate Pearson is to pitch as well.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TIGERS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Greg Bird - DH
|Jonathan Schoop - 1B
|Orelvis Martinez - 3B
|Eric Haase - C
|Mallex Smith - CF
|Victor Reyes - RF
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Willi Castro - 2B
|Vinny Capra - LF
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Matt Manning - RHP
The team says Cavan Biggio suffered a left elbow strain this winter, but he’ll be ready to play soon. I’ve been dealing with a right elbow strain.
