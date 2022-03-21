Spring GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

The Jays make the bus ride to Lakeland Flordia to play the Tigers. Google says it is an hour and a half drive. Likely it will be on the way there, but it will be rush hour on the way back. I have never seen traffic as bad as rush hour in Florida. We quickly found that the trick was the find a nice spot to wait it out, preferably with good food and make the drive after rush hour ended.

A number of the regulars made the trip. And Alek Manoah gets the start. Nate Pearson is to pitch as well.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TIGERS Santiago Espinal - 2B Akil Baddoo - LF Bo Bichette - SS Riley Greene - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Miguel Cabrera - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Jeimer Candelario - 3B Greg Bird - DH Jonathan Schoop - 1B Orelvis Martinez - 3B Eric Haase - C Mallex Smith - CF Victor Reyes - RF Nathan Lukes - RF Willi Castro - 2B Vinny Capra - LF Ryan Kreidler - SS Alek Manoah - RHP Matt Manning - RHP

The team says Cavan Biggio suffered a left elbow strain this winter, but he’ll be ready to play soon. I’ve been dealing with a right elbow strain.