Spring GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays make the bus ride to Lakeland Flordia to play the Tigers. Google says it is an hour and a half drive. Likely it will be on the way there, but it will be rush hour on the way back. I have never seen traffic as bad as rush hour in Florida. We quickly found that the trick was the find a nice spot to wait it out, preferably with good food and make the drive after rush hour ended.

A number of the regulars made the trip. And Alek Manoah gets the start. Nate Pearson is to pitch as well.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TIGERS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Akil Baddoo - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Riley Greene - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Miguel Cabrera - DH
Alejandro Kirk - C Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Greg Bird - DH Jonathan Schoop - 1B
Orelvis Martinez - 3B Eric Haase - C
Mallex Smith - CF Victor Reyes - RF
Nathan Lukes - RF Willi Castro - 2B
Vinny Capra - LF Ryan Kreidler - SS
Alek Manoah - RHP Matt Manning - RHP

The team says Cavan Biggio suffered a left elbow strain this winter, but he’ll be ready to play soon. I’ve been dealing with a right elbow strain.

