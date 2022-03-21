Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Tigers

Blue Jays 3 Tigers 1

Not a lot of action in today’s game. One of those “the pitchers are ahead of the batters” days.

I guess the biggest news was that José De León came out of the game with an apparent arm injury after his second pitch. After his first pitch, I thought he was trying to shake out the arm, that it was tight or something. Second pitch, something went ‘ping’ I think. I hope it isn’t as serious as it looked.

Beyond that, the pitching looked good, the bats, not so much.

Pitchers:

Alek Manoah: 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Gave up a triple to start things off, to Akil Baddoo, and Baddoo score on a sac fly. Manoah didn’t look particularly sharp. He was helped by a nice relay on a double hit into the right field corner. Nathan Lukes threw it in quick, and Santiago Espinal made a good relay to third. So good the cameraman couldn’t keep up.

Nate Pearson: 2 innings, no hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. He was helped by Alejandro Kirk throwing out base stealer Ryan Kreidler. Pearson looked very good.

Bowden Francis: 2 innings, 1 walk, 1 strikeouts.

Jeremy Beasley: 3 innings, 3 strikeouts. Looked very good, coming in after the injury to Jose.

Batters:

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, RBI. And the nice relay throw.

Bo Bichette: 0 for 3.

Vladimir Guerrero: 0 for 2, walk.

Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 3. And the caught stealing.

Greg Bird: 2 for 2, walk. Both singles, but still he’s looking good this spring.

Orelvis Martinez: 1 for 3, double off the wall in left-center, 2 strikeouts. was overmatched in one of his at-bats. I thought he hit the double out of the park but it is pretty deep to that field.

Mallez Smith: 0 for 3, 2 strikeouts. Did make a nice catch in CF, but isn’t impressing. It is early.

Nathan Lukes: 1 for 3, double, strikeout. Nice play in right. I’m not sure of what all would have to happen for him to make the team, likely too many things, but he’s looked good. And a lefty bat.

Vinny Capra: 0 for 2, walk. Looked like they dressed the bat boy. He’s listed at 5’8”, but looks shorter on TV.

Subs:

Otto Lopez: 0 for 2.

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 2, 2 k. A Leo who is a minor leaguer? Our Minor Leaguer could have struck out twice.

Gosuke Katoh: 1 for 2. I promise to learn his first name.

Kellin Deglan: 0 for 1, k.

Chris Bec: 0 for 1.

Jordan Groshans: 0 for 1.

Steward Berroa: 0 for 1, k. (Steward?)

Will Robertson: walk, scored on a passed ball.

Cullen (Extra) Large: Hit by pitch.

The Jays are now 3-1 on the season. Tomorrow they host the Yankees (who are fighting to keep a report into sign stealing from being released to the public, I wonder why?).