Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Leo Jimenez

The Jays added Leo Jimenez (minor leaguers named Leo are my favourite minor leaguers) to the 40-man roster to protect him from the rule 5 draft, which didn’t happen. That’s kind of a bad thing for the Jays because, had they known, they wouldn’t have added Jimenez and wouldn’t have used up an option year on him. Such is life, I guess.

But then, I don’t think some team would have taken him in the draft since he hasn’t played above A-ball.

Anyway, Jimenez was an international signing out of Panama back in 2017. He got $825,000 (well he and coaches/agents got $825,000).

Jimenez hit .298/.377/.377 for Bluefield in 2019 and .316/.517/.382 in Dunedin in 2021. I don’t know that it needs pointing out, but .517 is an incredible on-base percentage.

He hasn’t shown much power yet, but then he was just 20 last year, and he did have a 54/36 walk-to-strikeout ratio last year. I’d guess that the OBP will drop as he climbs the ladder to the higher minors, and pitchers realize he doesn’t can’t hit the ball out of the park.

Of course, as he ages and puts on muscle, maybe some power will come. I won’t expect double digits for home runs, but we could hope for line drive doubles/triples power.

Leo has spent his time split between short and second. He is very good with the glove, and he will have to be. His bat will be hard-pressed to carry him up to the majors by itself.

MLB.com has Jimenez list at #5 on our prospect list. That seems high to me, but to each their own. Part of what they say:

With average to above-average athleticism and enough quickness to stick in the middle infield, Jimenez will continue to prioritize shortstop while also mixing in reps at second base. Add in a quality arm, and Jimenez’s defensive profile should allow him to climb the ladder quickly. Jimenez, who turns 21 in May, was added to the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster this past offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and while there’s still plenty of development ahead for the young infielder with just over one full season of pro games under his belt, few prospects in Toronto’s system boosted their own value as much as Jimenez in ’21.

Jimenez is on the 40-man, so there is a possibility (though I would say very slim) that he gets some time on the major league team. Still, it is hard to see the route that would lead him here without a massive rash of injuries (or a pandemic running through our system middle infielders).

I think the question is:

Poll Where does Leo Jimenez get most of his playing time this year? A (Dunedin)

A+ (Vancouver)

AA (New Hampshire)

AAA (Buffalo) vote view results 3% A (Dunedin) (4 votes)

26% A+ (Vancouver) (32 votes)

61% AA (New Hampshire) (73 votes)

8% AAA (Buffalo) (10 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll When will Jimenez get his first at bat in the majors? 2022

2023

2024

2025 vote view results 3% 2022 (3 votes)

43% 2023 (42 votes)

44% 2024 (43 votes)

9% 2025 (9 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll The #5 spot on the Jays prospect list is Too High

Just right

Too Low vote view results 63% Too High (58 votes)

36% Just right (33 votes)

0% Too Low (0 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

t