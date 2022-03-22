Tuesday Bantering: Jays Notes

The Blue Jays are hosting the Yankees today.

We get our first look at Yusei Kikuchi in a Blue Jays (spring) jersey.

George Springer gets into his first game. He said that he didn’t want to play in many spring games. He feels his time is best used taking batting practice, getting more swings in two minutes than he would in a full game. Same with shagging flies. He can get more fly balls in ten minutes than in three spring games. He’s a veteran. He gets to make these calls. Of course, if he starts the season in a slump, the team will pressure him to do things more normally next spring.

As well as Springer, we have a lot of regulars in the lineup. Now I wouldn’t expect to see Reese McGuire DH during the season (and if he does, the wheels have come off the season). But, other than that, guys are in the spots I’d expect to see them, with Randal Grichuk filling in for Teoscar Hernandez.

Teoscar has a sore wrist and is day-to-day. Cavan has been dealing with a sore elbow. It must be better.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Anthony Rizzo - 1B George Springer - CF Gleyber Torres - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Ender Inciarte - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Miguel Andujar - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Estevan Florial - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Jose Peraza - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Ryan LaMarre - RF Randal Grichuk - RF Rob Brantly - C Danny Jansen - C Oswald Peraza - SS Reese McGuire - DH J. Montgomery - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Charlie shared some news with reporters.

Hyun-Jin Ryu and Adam Cimber will make their first appearances Friday. Berrios starts tomorrow, Gausman Thursday.

Cimber is a new dad to a boy, River Christian Cimber.

Today is arbitration exchange day. So we’ll find out what Teoscar will be making this year pretty soon.

This is interesting:

Kevin Barker telling us that the Jays will use a wearable pitch signalling device for an inning in today's game. Catcher/pitcher and one infielder will use it. It's an attempt to speed up game and cut down sign stealing worries. — Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) March 22, 2022

I’ll be curious to see how this goes. It does seem like the future. I’m sure the Yankees are already working on the way to intercept the signal.

Here is what it looks like:

Here's an article on the pitch signalling device the Rays used Saturday ...https://t.co/WzHTk9X93Y — Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) March 22, 2022

There is old friend news:

The #Dodgers sign veteran OF Kevin Pillar to minor league contract — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 22, 2022

He’s getting a $2.5 million ‘base.’

We’ll use this as a GameThread too.