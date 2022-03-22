Jays Sign Chapman to Contract Extension

The Blue Jays signed Matt Chapman to a two-year, $25 million contract.

It buys his last two arbitration seasons. He wasn’t going to go anywhere, but now the team knows what they are going to pay and Matt knows what he is going to make.

And it likely buys some goodwill with the player.

Not that it wouldn’t have been nice to get his first couple of years of free agency bought out, but then they have two years to do it, two years to see if last year’s bat was the ‘real thing’ or if he can get back to the way he hit in 2018 and 2019.