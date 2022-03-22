Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Yankees 2 Blue Jays 9
Before we get to the recap, the Jays signed a bunch of guys to save going to arbitration:
- Teoscar Hernandez: $10.65 million
- Vladimir Guerrero: $7.9 million
- Cavan Biggio: $2.1125 million
- Adam Cimber: $1.575 million
- Ryan Borucki: $825,000
- Danny Jansen: $1.95 million
- Tim Mayza: $1.25 million
- Trevor Richards: $1 million
- Ross Stripling: $3.79 million
- Trent Thornton: $850,000
The game:
I missed the last couple of innings to play tennis, but I saw all the fun stuff. It’s funny, we scored 9 runs, but I thought we should have scored more.
The bad part was that Matt Chapman got a gash in his arm and tagged out a runner trying to steal third. It looked like it too a spike in the arm. I don’t think it is too bad, but he might need a stitch or two.
The Jays scored 3 in the first and 5 in the fourth. It was a great start to the game. Our first four batters each had hit.
Batters:
- George Springer: 2 for 3 in his first MLB spring game action.
- Bo Bichette: 2 for 3, strikeout.
- Vlad: 3 for 3, 2 RBI.
- Lourdes Gurriel: 1 for 2, walk, RBI, double.
- Matt Chapman: 0 for 1, sac fly.
- Cavan Biggio: 2 for 2 walk.
- Randal Grichuk: 1 for 3, grand slam home run.
- Danny Jansen: 1 for 3, RBI, double (thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
- Reese McGuire: 0 for 4, strikeout.
Subs:
- Dasan Brown: 0 for 2.
- Eric Stamets: 0 for 2, 2 strikeouts.
- Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2.
- Will Robinson: 0 for 1, strikeout.
- Sebastian Espino: 1 for 2.
- Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, strikeout.
- Josh Palacios: 0 for 1, strikeout.
- Chris Bec: 0 for 1.
Pitchers:
- Yusei Kikuchi: 2 innings, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. He looked terrific.
- Ross Stripling: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts. He had a good outing too.
- Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 earned.
- Trent Thornton: 1 clean inning.
- Casey Lawrence: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts. I forgot he was back with the team. He’s 34 now. I remember him coming up the minor league system.
- Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Nothing makes me happier than a Blue Jays’ win or a Yankees’ loss, so this is perfect.
Tomorrow the Jays make the ten-minute drive to Clearwater to play the Phillies.
The Jays are now 4-1 on the spring.
Loading comments...