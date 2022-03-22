 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

And Jays sign several arbitration-eligible players

By Tom Dakers
MLB: MAR 21 Spring Training - Blue Jays at Tigers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yankees 2 Blue Jays 9

Before we get to the recap, the Jays signed a bunch of guys to save going to arbitration:

  • Teoscar Hernandez: $10.65 million
  • Vladimir Guerrero: $7.9 million
  • Cavan Biggio: $2.1125 million
  • Adam Cimber: $1.575 million
  • Ryan Borucki: $825,000
  • Danny Jansen: $1.95 million
  • Tim Mayza: $1.25 million
  • Trevor Richards: $1 million
  • Ross Stripling: $3.79 million
  • Trent Thornton: $850,000

The game:

I missed the last couple of innings to play tennis, but I saw all the fun stuff. It’s funny, we scored 9 runs, but I thought we should have scored more.

The bad part was that Matt Chapman got a gash in his arm and tagged out a runner trying to steal third. It looked like it too a spike in the arm. I don’t think it is too bad, but he might need a stitch or two.

The Jays scored 3 in the first and 5 in the fourth. It was a great start to the game. Our first four batters each had hit.

Batters:

  • George Springer: 2 for 3 in his first MLB spring game action.
  • Bo Bichette: 2 for 3, strikeout.
  • Vlad: 3 for 3, 2 RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel: 1 for 2, walk, RBI, double.
  • Matt Chapman: 0 for 1, sac fly.
  • Cavan Biggio: 2 for 2 walk.
  • Randal Grichuk: 1 for 3, grand slam home run.
  • Danny Jansen: 1 for 3, RBI, double (thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
  • Reese McGuire: 0 for 4, strikeout.

Subs:

  • Dasan Brown: 0 for 2.
  • Eric Stamets: 0 for 2, 2 strikeouts.
  • Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2.
  • Will Robinson: 0 for 1, strikeout.
  • Sebastian Espino: 1 for 2.
  • Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, strikeout.
  • Josh Palacios: 0 for 1, strikeout.
  • Chris Bec: 0 for 1.

Pitchers:

  • Yusei Kikuchi: 2 innings, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. He looked terrific.
  • Ross Stripling: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts. He had a good outing too.
  • Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 earned.
  • Trent Thornton: 1 clean inning.
  • Casey Lawrence: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts. I forgot he was back with the team. He’s 34 now. I remember him coming up the minor league system.
  • Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.

Nothing makes me happier than a Blue Jays’ win or a Yankees’ loss, so this is perfect.

Tomorrow the Jays make the ten-minute drive to Clearwater to play the Phillies.

The Jays are now 4-1 on the spring.

