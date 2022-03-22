Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Yankees 2 Blue Jays 9

Before we get to the recap, the Jays signed a bunch of guys to save going to arbitration:

Teoscar Hernandez: $10.65 million

Vladimir Guerrero: $7.9 million

Cavan Biggio: $2.1125 million

Adam Cimber: $1.575 million

Ryan Borucki: $825,000

Danny Jansen: $1.95 million

Tim Mayza: $1.25 million

Trevor Richards: $1 million

Ross Stripling: $3.79 million

Trent Thornton: $850,000

The game:

I missed the last couple of innings to play tennis, but I saw all the fun stuff. It’s funny, we scored 9 runs, but I thought we should have scored more.

The bad part was that Matt Chapman got a gash in his arm and tagged out a runner trying to steal third. It looked like it too a spike in the arm. I don’t think it is too bad, but he might need a stitch or two.

The Jays scored 3 in the first and 5 in the fourth. It was a great start to the game. Our first four batters each had hit.

Batters:

George Springer: 2 for 3 in his first MLB spring game action.

Bo Bichette: 2 for 3, strikeout.

Vlad: 3 for 3, 2 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel: 1 for 2, walk, RBI, double.

Matt Chapman: 0 for 1, sac fly.

Cavan Biggio: 2 for 2 walk.

Randal Grichuk: 1 for 3, grand slam home run.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 3, RBI, double (thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.

Reese McGuire: 0 for 4, strikeout.

Subs:

Dasan Brown: 0 for 2.

Eric Stamets: 0 for 2, 2 strikeouts.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2.

Will Robinson: 0 for 1, strikeout.

Sebastian Espino: 1 for 2.

Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, strikeout.

Josh Palacios: 0 for 1, strikeout.

Chris Bec: 0 for 1.

Pitchers:

Yusei Kikuchi: 2 innings, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. He looked terrific.

Ross Stripling: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts. He had a good outing too.

Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 earned.

Trent Thornton: 1 clean inning.

Casey Lawrence: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts. I forgot he was back with the team. He’s 34 now. I remember him coming up the minor league system.

Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.

Nothing makes me happier than a Blue Jays’ win or a Yankees’ loss, so this is perfect.

Tomorrow the Jays make the ten-minute drive to Clearwater to play the Phillies.

The Jays are now 4-1 on the spring.