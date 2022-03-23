Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Anthony Kay

Anthony Kay was picked up at the end of July 2019, along with Simeon Woods Richardson, from the Mets, for Marcus Stroman. Woods Richardson was sent to the Twins, along with Austin Martin for Jose Berrios.

Kay made a couple of starts and a four inning relief appearance in September of 2019. I thought the he would be a big part of our 2020 rotation but then, well a pandemic came and the Jays added a bunch of starting pitchers (Hyun Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson, Matt Shoemake and later Taijuan Walker and Robby Ray). I’m pretty sure we would have been better off with Ray than Roark or Anderson but I don’t make the decisions.

Anthony spent 2020 in the bullpen, and it went well, until his last two appearances when he gave up 8 runs in 2.2 innings. Before those two games he had an ERA of 2.45, after those two games it was 5.14.

Last year he made 5 starts and 6 relief appearance, and spent some time in the minors and on the IL.

This year? The rotation looks full, so he’s in a battle with Ryan Borucki, Tim Mayza, Taylor Saucedo and Andrew Vasquez for a lefty spot in the bullpen. Kay has options left, so he’s unlikely to win a spot. I’d imagine they would have him start in Buffalo if he doesn’t make the team.

A few years ago, a lefty who throws in the mid-90s (averaged 94.3 MPH on the fastball last year) and has reasonable control wouldn’t have a hard time finding a job on any MLB team staff. But then this isn’t your dad’s MLB anymore.

Anthony turned 27 Monday, so it would be food to get career going if he’s going to make big money at some point. It does seem harder to break into the majors than it used to be.

PECOTA thinks he will get into 28 games, 6 starts with a 4.76 ERA in 47.2 innings.

Poll If the over/under on Anthony Kay’s innings is 47 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 0% Over (0 votes)

0% Under (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Most of Kay’s MLB innings will come as a Starter

Reliever vote view results 0% Starter (0 votes)

0% Reliever (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now