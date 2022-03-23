Spring GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

The Jays are in Clearwater to play the Phillies. I’m pretty sure we are getting the Phillies’ feed on Sportsnet today. Not my favourite, but I’ll take it to watch the game. They tend to do long in-game interviews and they ignore the action during the interview.

There has been a bit of rules news over the last couple of days:

MLB is expanding rosters to 28 from the start of the season until May 2nd. That’s because of the shortened spring.

They are bringing in an Ohtani Rule. A team using their pitcher to DH will not have to take him out of the DH spot when they take him out as a pitcher. I want a rule named after me. It would limit Sportsnet Now commercials to one a game.

The Manfred Man is back, apparently just for this season. I hate the idea, but such is life.

Doubleheaders will be nine innings for each game.

And the Jays checked in on Brett Gardiner. That’s a big no from me. But as always they don’t consult with me.

Matt Chapman is ‘a little sore’ but ok after yesterday’s spiking. He got a tetanus shot but no stitches.

Visa, it is everywhere you want it to be....

Charlie Montoyo just told the media Yimi Garcia and Gabriel Moreno (visa issues) are in Dunedin now and could be with the team tomorrow. #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 23, 2022

We don’t have the same stacked lineup as yesterday. It surprises me as the drive to Clearwater is about 15 minutes from Dunedin.