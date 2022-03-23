Quick Spring Recap: Jays Lose to Phillies

Jays 7 Phillies 8

Can’t win them all. Jays are now 4-2 this spring. Tomorrow they host the Freemanless Braves.

Jose Berrios didn’t show well, again, in his second spring game. I’m not worried about it. Veterans often work on something in particular in early spring outings and worry less about the results. Today he had a good first inning. But had troubles in the second, loading the bases on a single, hit batter, walk. Then a two-run single, back-to-back strikeouts, and then a single for two more runs. And he came out there.

Andrew Vasquez came in and got the third out of the inning.

Berrios came back for the third and it didn’t go better. Homer and two doubles and he was out for good. Jose gave up 6 runs off 7 hits, getting just 5 outs.

Other pitchers:

Adrian Hernandez: 1 clean inning.

Jordan Romano: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 k. He wasn't impressive.

Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts.

Ryan Borucki: 1 inning, 2 strikeouts. Nice outing for him.

Shaun Anderson: (It is Shaun right? Not Shawn or Sean. I’d look it up but, I’m lazy). 2 innings, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

Batters:

Cavan Biggio: 1 for 2, walk, strikeout. He also made a couple of nice plays at second.

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, home run, 2 RBI, strikeout.

Alejandro Kirk: 2 for 2, 2 walks. He is locked in early. Hitting the ball hard.

Greg Bird: 0 for 4. His first poor day with the bat. He tapped one down on the plate and thought it was foul, the umpire thought fair and he was tagged out before getting a start on running. The catch then made a wide throw to third and the left fielder retrieving the ball, threw to first to get Bird out for the second time in the same at-bat (no that this one counted). He should have ran to first, instead of playing ump, but he was going to be out either way.

Reese McGuire: 0 for 4. He’s 0 for the spring, in 11 at-bats.

Josh Palacios: 0 for 2, 2 strikeouts.

Gosuke Katoh: 1 for 3, home run, 2 strikeouts.

Mallex Smith: 0 for 1, walk, strikeout, stole second and third and scored on a sac fly after his walk.

Nathan Lukes: 1 for 2. He’s .500 on the spring. I’m not sure if he can play his way onto the roster, but he’s trying.

Subs: