Quick Recap: Tigers Beat Jays

Tigers 8 Blue Jays 4

Jays are now 4-3 on the spring.

Hyun Jin Ryu had a rough first inning, giving up 3 runs, on 4 hits, including a leadoff home run to Akil Baddoo. He threw a lot of fastballs.The second and third innings were 3 up 3 down innings. He had 2 strikeouts in the 3 innings.

Other pitchers:

Adam Cimber: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout.

David Phelps: 1 clean inning.

Anthony Kay: 1 clean inning.

Julian Merryweather: Gave up 3 runs on 2 hits, including a home run, and a walk, while getting 2 strikeouts. Not a good outing for him.

Graham Spraker: Got the last out of Merryweather’s inning.

Tyler Saucedo: 1 inning, 1 strikeout.

Hagen Danner: 1 inning, 3 hits, 2 earned, 1 strikeout. Fastball was 98 MPH several times in the inning, but he still got hit a bit.

Batters:

George Springer: 2 for 2, walk, home run. Batting .800 on the spring.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 2, walk, double, strikeout. .273.

Vladimir Guerrero: 0 for 3, strikeout. .400.

Lourdes Gurriel: 3 for 3, double. .625.

Matt Chapman: 0 for 3, 2 strikeouts. .167.

Alejandro Kirk: 0 for 3. .455.

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3. .231.

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 2, walk, strikeouts. .500.

Danny Jansen: 0 for 3. Had a couple of hard-hit balls. .182

Subs:

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 2, strikeout.

Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 1, strikeout. Reached on catcher interference.

Spencer Horwitz: 1 for 1, Walk.

Otto Lopez: 0 for 2.

Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 2.

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1. To end the game, he hit a ground ball to first, first baseman touched first, Orelvis scored, but Otto Lopez must have thought the ball went through to the outfield and was thrown out trying to get to third. Bad play on his part

Josh Palacios: 1 for 1 triple. Well hit but the right fielder had it in his glove and then dropped it. Should have been an error.

Kellin Deglan: Walk

Tanner Morris: 0 for 1.

Kevin Gausman pitched in an intrasquad game. He went 4 innings, allow 3 hits, 0 walks, 1 home run, 4 strikeouts, 56 pitches total.