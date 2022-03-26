Quick Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Yankees 9 Blue Jays 10

So that was a wide one. Lots of scoring.

Alek Manoah looked very good, 3.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. 49 pitches is a pretty good number in his first MLB spring training game (though I would imagine he’s pitched in some minor league games).

Other pitchers:

Ryan Borucki: Got the last two outs of the 4th inning. He gave up a monster home run to Giancarlo Stanton. His two outs were deep fly balls too, but inside the park.

Nate Pearon: 2.1 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, no walks, 2 strikeouts. He pitched a clean 5th. The 6th started with a fly ball that Lourdes Gurriel and Mallex Smith almost collided with each other going for it. Lourdes had the ball go off his glove. called a double, should be an error. I don’t know if either called for it but Smith should have taken it. Next batter, Josh Donaldson reached on an infield single. If Bo Bichette wasn’t in double play depth, he likely would have made the play. Then Joey Gallo homered. After that Nate got a strikeout, pop out, ground out. He got a strikeout to start the 7th, and came out of the game at 38 pitches. The line was ugly, but he didn’t look that bad.

Jeremy Beasley: 1.1, 3 hits, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. He gave up a 3-run homer to Rob Brantly.

Adrian Hernandez: Came in with 2 out in the 8th. Gave up a single and got a strikeout.

Andrew Vasquel: Gave up a home run to lead off the 9th, making things close. An Orelvis Martinez error make it more exciting, but a double play ended the game.

Hitters:

Cavan Biggio: 1 for 2, walk, home run, strikeout.

Bo Bichette: 0 for 2.

Vlad: 1 for 3.

Lourdes Gurriel: 1 for 3.

Matt Chapman: 2 for 3.

Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 4. Was catcher.

Reese McGuire: 2 for 5, 2 strikeouts.

Josh Palacios: 1 for 3 home run, 1k.

Mallex Smith: 0 for 2, k.

Subs: