Spring GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

We get the Jays and Phillies, again. This time with a Sportsnet broadcast. Buck, and I’m guessing Joe.

And we get to see Yusei Kikuchi again. And our first look at Raimel Tapia. Teoscar Hernandez is back in the lineup.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Didi Gregorius - SS George Springer - CF Jean Segura - 2B Raimel Tapia - LF Bryce Harper - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Nick Castellanos - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF J.T. Realmuto - C Santiago Espinal - SS Rhys Hoskins - DH Danny Jansen - C Johan Camargo - 1B Greg Bird - 1B Bryson Stott - 3B Otto Lopez - 2B Adam Haseley - CF Gosuke Katoh - 3B Bailey Falter - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

The Jays signed Josh Fuentes to a minor league contract. Fuentes played for the Rockie for the last three seasons, hitting .243/.269/.377 with 12 home runs in 149 games. He’s played first and third with a few innings in the corner outfield spots. He’ll be depth at Buffalo.

And Charlie says that the team could carry 10 pitchers in the bullpen. 10 seems excessive. Heck 8 seems a lot, to me, but then teams are doing that stuff. There will be some short starts early in the season.

With 5 starts, that would leave 13 spots for batters, which makes it tough to carry 3 catchers. But who knows.

And Pete Walker made a statement to the media yesterday, coming short of an apology for his actions, likely for legal reasons, but apologizing to his family, the Jays and the Jays fans.