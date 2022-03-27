Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Phillies

Phillies 10 Blue Jays 5

A lot of home runs in this one.

Yusei Kikuchi didn’t have a good day. It looked like he was working on his off-speed stuff. And it was hit hard. He gave up a Bryce Harper home run in the first. Got out of the second, with a hit and walk given up. In the third, he gave up a two-run homer to Harper (again). After a walk and a single he came out and Joe Biagini came in. Joe walked two to score another run before getting out of the inning.

Kikucki came back for the fourth and gave up a Didi Gregorius home run and got a ground out, before coming out again. In all 2.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 earned, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. 60 pitches thrown. Buck and Joe were complaining about the offspeed stuff, to Harper in particular, but it seemed like that was the plan for the day.

Other pitchers:

Joe Biagini: Got 2 outs, walked 2 (bringing in a run counted against Kikuchi, with a strikeout. He didn’t impress me.

Tayler Saucedo: Got 2 outs, giving up a hit with 2 strikeouts. He did impress.

Anthony Castro: 1 inning, 1 hit (home run). walk, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts.

Julian Merryweather: 1 inning, 2 hits, home run, 2 earned. His second unimpressive outing. He has an option left, so he might not be the lock to make the team I had thought he was.

Matt Gage: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

Hitters:

George Springer: 0 for 2, walk. .571 BA, 1.667 OPS.

Raimel Tapia: 0 for 2, strikeout. His first action with the team. Great hair.

Vlad: 1 for 3, home run, strikeout, and hit into a double play. .375 OPA 1.162.

Teoscar Hernandez: 1 for 4, double, 2 k. .143/.429.

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k. .188, .610.

Danny Jansen: 3 for 2, home run. .308/.978. He hit the ball hard every time up.

Greg Bird: 0 for 3. .333, 1.300. Looked good on defense.

Otto Lopez: 0 for 3, k. .067/.192. Made a terrific catch on a popup down the right-field line. He was shifted to near second base, and he went deep into right. Teoscar started far closer, but didn’t make much of an effort.

Gosuke Katoh: 1 for 3, k. .235, .690.

Subs:

Steward Berroa: 0 for 1.

Nathan Lukes: 2 walks. .429, 1.071. I’ve been impressed by him. Without the trade for Tapia, I’d be wanting him to make the team.

Josh Palacios: 1 for 1, home run, ,333, 1.467.

Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 1, .308, 1.323.

Tyler Heineman: 2 for 2, .571, .1.285.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1, .250, .583.

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1, .000, .182.

Sabastian Espino: 0 for 1, k. .333, .666

Jays are now 5-4. Tomorrow the Jays visit the Braves. It is on Sportsnet.