Spring GameThread: Jays @ Braves

Today the Jays travel to CoolToday Park in North Port Florida. I went to a Braves spring game, many years ago, when they played at Disney World.
We have a few guys that are likely to make the roster that made the trip. And some guys hoping to make the roster. Nathan Lukes is a player I’ve enjoyed watching. I thought he had a shot at a roster spot until the trade for Raimel Tapia. And maybe he still has a shot.
Bird plays first again. And Gosuke Katoh might have a shot if they want another utility player who can handle the infield spots. I hate the idea of only having four guys who can play the non-first base infield spots. Two guys collide and you are having someone playing out of position. But then that’s the way baseball is with 9 or 10 man bullpens.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|BRAVES
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Eddie Rosario - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Teoscar Hernandez - DH
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Greg Bird - 1B
|Marcell Ozuna - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Alex Dickerson - DH
|Reese McGuire - C
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Gosuke Katoh - 3B
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Nathan Lukes - CF
|William Contreras - C
|Shaun Anderson - RHP
|Spencer Strider - RHP
The Jays made a bunch of roster moves (this should get a post of it’s own).
Optioned out:
Hagen Danner
Bowden Francis
Thomas Hatch
Leo Jimenez
Anthony Kay
Otto Lopez
Gabriel Moreno
Josh Palacios
And reassigned:
Chris Bec
Max Castillo
Adrian Hernandez
Casey Lawrence
Orelvis Martinez
Fitz Stadler
Chavez Young.
Jays have 47 guys still in camp, 27 pitchers, 17 non-roster players.
I’m sad we didn’t get to see Moreno (though he could get called up for a game). Anthony Kay I figured would make it until the end of camp. Josh Palacios homers yesterday and is sent out today.
Adrian Hernandez looked good, 3.2 innings, 2 hits, and 4 strikeouts. Orelvis looked great, but he could have homered in every at-bat, and he was going down. Chavez Young needs a good season to put himself in a spot to go up when there is an injury.
This story caught my attention this morning. Baseball is moving second base in the minors. Now it isn’t a big move, just 13.5 inches. but they figure it will increase doubles and triples.
