Spring GameThread: Jays @ Braves

Today the Jays travel to CoolToday Park in North Port Florida. I went to a Braves spring game, many years ago, when they played at Disney World.

We have a few guys that are likely to make the roster that made the trip. And some guys hoping to make the roster. Nathan Lukes is a player I’ve enjoyed watching. I thought he had a shot at a roster spot until the trade for Raimel Tapia. And maybe he still has a shot.

Bird plays first again. And Gosuke Katoh might have a shot if they want another utility player who can handle the infield spots. I hate the idea of only having four guys who can play the non-first base infield spots. Two guys collide and you are having someone playing out of position. But then that’s the way baseball is with 9 or 10 man bullpens.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS BRAVES Cavan Biggio - RF Eddie Rosario - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ozzie Albies - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Matt Olson - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B Greg Bird - 1B Marcell Ozuna - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Alex Dickerson - DH Reese McGuire - C Adam Duvall - CF Gosuke Katoh - 3B Dansby Swanson - SS Nathan Lukes - CF William Contreras - C Shaun Anderson - RHP Spencer Strider - RHP

The Jays made a bunch of roster moves (this should get a post of it’s own).

Optioned out:

Hagen Danner

Bowden Francis

Thomas Hatch

Leo Jimenez

Anthony Kay

Otto Lopez

Gabriel Moreno

Josh Palacios

And reassigned:

Chris Bec

Max Castillo

Adrian Hernandez

Casey Lawrence

Orelvis Martinez

Fitz Stadler

Chavez Young.

Jays have 47 guys still in camp, 27 pitchers, 17 non-roster players.

I’m sad we didn’t get to see Moreno (though he could get called up for a game). Anthony Kay I figured would make it until the end of camp. Josh Palacios homers yesterday and is sent out today.

Adrian Hernandez looked good, 3.2 innings, 2 hits, and 4 strikeouts. Orelvis looked great, but he could have homered in every at-bat, and he was going down. Chavez Young needs a good season to put himself in a spot to go up when there is an injury.

This story caught my attention this morning. Baseball is moving second base in the minors. Now it isn’t a big move, just 13.5 inches. but they figure it will increase doubles and triples.

I didn’t watch the Oscars, but I kind of wish I saw that slap live. There are a whole bunch of people who sat in the audience at the Ricky Gervais Golden Globes thinking ‘that was an option?’