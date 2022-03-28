Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Braves

Jays 4 Braves 5

The Jays didn’t have a hit until the seventh inning and then they started scoring.

And there is a tiny bit of intrigue, Reese McGuire was listed in the lineup, before the game, but he didn’t play. Kellin Deglan caught instead. Likely it is a minor injury that we haven’t been told about.

It doesn’t seem that any of the beat reporters have mentioned it.

Pitchers:

Shaun Anderson: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts. He was well over 50 pitches when he came out.

Adam Cimber: 1.1, 1 strikeout. Very impressing.

Tim Mayza: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 solo homers.

David Phelps: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 hit, 2 earned. One of the hits was a popup that blew away from third baseman Trevor Schwecke. Landed on the infield dirt, but the batter was running and got to second.

Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts.

Trevor Richards: 1.1, 2 strikeouts. He looked very good.

Batters (lots of 0 fors):

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 3. .364/1.169 OPS

Bo Bichette: 0 for 3, k..188/.631

Teoscar Hernandez: 1 for 3, k. He got the team’s first hit. .200/.500.

Lourdes Gurriel: 0 for 1, 2 walks. .500/.1.267

Greg Bird: 1 for 2, drove in our first run. .333/1.200

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k. .158/.516.

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 2, k. .375/.950.

Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 1, walk. k. .222/.689.

Kellin Deglan: 1 for 3, K. .250/.650.

Subs:

Addison Barger: 0 for 1, k.

Luis De Low Santos: Walk.

Ryan Gold: 0 for 1.

Samad Taylor: 1 for 1, home run. His only spring at bat. Has a 5.000 OPS.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1, k.

Vinny Capra: 0 for 1.

Steward Berroa: 0 for 2 k.

Trevor Schwecke: Walk.

Taylor Heineman: 0 for 1.

We are told that Jose Berrios threw 5 innings in a minor league game, and came out at 70 pitches. He’ll be about ready for 100 pitches when the season opens.

Jays are now 5-5 in the spring. Tomorrow there is no game.