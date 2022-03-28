 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Braves

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Jays 4 Braves 5

The Jays didn’t have a hit until the seventh inning and then they started scoring.

And there is a tiny bit of intrigue, Reese McGuire was listed in the lineup, before the game, but he didn’t play. Kellin Deglan caught instead. Likely it is a minor injury that we haven’t been told about.

It doesn’t seem that any of the beat reporters have mentioned it.

Pitchers:

  • Shaun Anderson: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts. He was well over 50 pitches when he came out.
  • Adam Cimber: 1.1, 1 strikeout. Very impressing.
  • Tim Mayza: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 solo homers.
  • David Phelps: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 hit, 2 earned. One of the hits was a popup that blew away from third baseman Trevor Schwecke. Landed on the infield dirt, but the batter was running and got to second.
  • Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts.
  • Trevor Richards: 1.1, 2 strikeouts. He looked very good.

Batters (lots of 0 fors):

  • Cavan Biggio: 0 for 3. .364/1.169 OPS
  • Bo Bichette: 0 for 3, k..188/.631
  • Teoscar Hernandez: 1 for 3, k. He got the team’s first hit. .200/.500.
  • Lourdes Gurriel: 0 for 1, 2 walks. .500/.1.267
  • Greg Bird: 1 for 2, drove in our first run. .333/1.200
  • Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k. .158/.516.
  • Nathan Lukes: 0 for 2, k. .375/.950.
  • Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 1, walk. k. .222/.689.
  • Kellin Deglan: 1 for 3, K. .250/.650.

Subs:

  • Addison Barger: 0 for 1, k.
  • Luis De Low Santos: Walk.
  • Ryan Gold: 0 for 1.
  • Samad Taylor: 1 for 1, home run. His only spring at bat. Has a 5.000 OPS.
  • Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1, k.
  • Vinny Capra: 0 for 1.
  • Steward Berroa: 0 for 2 k.
  • Trevor Schwecke: Walk.
  • Taylor Heineman: 0 for 1.

We are told that Jose Berrios threw 5 innings in a minor league game, and came out at 70 pitches. He’ll be about ready for 100 pitches when the season opens.

Jays are now 5-5 in the spring. Tomorrow there is no game.

