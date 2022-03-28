Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Braves

Jays 4 Braves 5
The Jays didn’t have a hit until the seventh inning and then they started scoring.
And there is a tiny bit of intrigue, Reese McGuire was listed in the lineup, before the game, but he didn’t play. Kellin Deglan caught instead. Likely it is a minor injury that we haven’t been told about.
It doesn’t seem that any of the beat reporters have mentioned it.
Pitchers:
- Shaun Anderson: 3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts. He was well over 50 pitches when he came out.
- Adam Cimber: 1.1, 1 strikeout. Very impressing.
- Tim Mayza: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 solo homers.
- David Phelps: Got 2 outs, gave up 2 hit, 2 earned. One of the hits was a popup that blew away from third baseman Trevor Schwecke. Landed on the infield dirt, but the batter was running and got to second.
- Kyle Johnston: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts.
- Trevor Richards: 1.1, 2 strikeouts. He looked very good.
Batters (lots of 0 fors):
- Cavan Biggio: 0 for 3. .364/1.169 OPS
- Bo Bichette: 0 for 3, k..188/.631
- Teoscar Hernandez: 1 for 3, k. He got the team’s first hit. .200/.500.
- Lourdes Gurriel: 0 for 1, 2 walks. .500/.1.267
- Greg Bird: 1 for 2, drove in our first run. .333/1.200
- Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k. .158/.516.
- Nathan Lukes: 0 for 2, k. .375/.950.
- Gosuke Katoh: 0 for 1, walk. k. .222/.689.
- Kellin Deglan: 1 for 3, K. .250/.650.
Subs:
- Addison Barger: 0 for 1, k.
- Luis De Low Santos: Walk.
- Ryan Gold: 0 for 1.
- Samad Taylor: 1 for 1, home run. His only spring at bat. Has a 5.000 OPS.
- Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 1, k.
- Vinny Capra: 0 for 1.
- Steward Berroa: 0 for 2 k.
- Trevor Schwecke: Walk.
- Taylor Heineman: 0 for 1.
We are told that Jose Berrios threw 5 innings in a minor league game, and came out at 70 pitches. He’ll be about ready for 100 pitches when the season opens.
Jays are now 5-5 in the spring. Tomorrow there is no game.
